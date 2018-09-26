Drunk Guy Tries to Bust into a Cockpit Saying He ‘Needs’ to Charge His Phone

A few days after some dingus somehow confused an emergency exit for the door to the bathroom halfway through an Indian airline’s flight, another passenger in the country managed to outdo him, derailing his entire flight all because he apparently thought the cockpit was an appropriate place to charge his phone.

According to the Business Standard, the man, who was allegedly drunk, had such a deep, burning desire to play Candy Crush or whatever on his flight from Mumbai to Kolkata, he bum-rushed the cockpit looking for an outlet. Seemingly under the bizarre impression that the cockpit of the plane would be a treasure trove of iPhone cords, he reportedly continued to try to force his way inside. Ultimately, having come about halfway to a hijacking, he wound up getting kicked off and taken to a police station, all because he apparently couldn’t bear to spend a few hours apart from his screen.

“While an IndiGo aircraft was on the ground, an unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit stating that his mobile needs to be charged,” a spokesperson from the airline, IndiGo, wrote in a statement. “Following standard operating procedures, the captain… initiated the offloading of the passenger on grounds of security violation.”

Sure, flying is miserable. It’s great to have something to distract you from the fact that you’re trapped in a cylindrical metal prison that could malfunction at any moment. But shit, take a nap. Grab a book. Watch a movie over your neighbor’s shoulder. There are endless ways to keep yourself occupied on a quick flight that don’t involve a phone or result in terrorizing the rest of the passengers and crew.

But no. The guy was apparently part of a rare breed of inconsiderate assholes who do whatever they want on a plane—vape, spark a joint, practice sun salutations—obeying their selfish urges over the needs of literally everyone else onboard. With all the awful shit airlines are liable to subject us to, we as passengers really can’t afford to make flights more miserable than they already are.



