A Photographer Transforms Herself Into Ramen Noodles, Karl Lagerfeld, and Justin Timberlake’s Hair

In her work, photographer and performance artist Jaimie Warren has taken self-portraits in which she has transformed herself into, among other things, a sybaritic version of the Hindu goddess Kali who smokes joints from each of her eight hands; a heaping plate of lasagna that is also the head of Lana Del Rey; and a ravenous Freddy Krueger and the screaming meatball he impales, plucks from a pizza, and gobbles up. Warren revels in visions of excess as she playfully depicts and becomes the things we devour and the figures we fear will devour us.

