Dubai Looks Like Neo-Tokyo in This Timelapse

Not only has Dubai been the subject of a death-defying hyperlapse and a synchronized skydiving dance, soon it could be the host of Hunger Games theme park attractions, a temperature-controlled city, and even—potentially—an underwater hotel, making it effectively the future-city to beat. A Taste of Dubai, the metallic, hyperspeed timelapse from Ingo Enzi of Media Studio, elevates the city to levels we’ve only seen in the most progressive sci-fi. It looks straight out of I, Robot, color temperatures and all, but it’s right there in the UAE. Take a mind-bending dip into Dubai below:

A Taste of Dubai from Ingo Enzi on Vimeo.

Videos by VICE

