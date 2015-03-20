Dubfire Leaves his Mark on Barem’s SCI+TEC Thriller “A”

Always innovating and continuously taking his brand one step further, Ali Shirazinia AKA Dubfire, spreads his techno gospel just about every weekend of the year. With one of the more strenuous touring schedules around, if the producer and DJ chooses to remix something—you know he’s seriously digging the vibes.

His latest remix of Barem’s track “A”, is minimalistic in nature. A resounding bassline is contrasted by an atmospheric synth programming that helps to carry the track. His signature scratch is present from start to finish, as it is throughout most of his sets. It’s not a peak-time remix by any means—instead, a classic Dubfire track to realign the room, before doing what everybody knows is coming next—blowing it up.

The forthcoming release on SCI+TEC marks what is sure to be a huge year for Barem, an Argentinian staple for tech house and techno who usually releases with the Minus family. He is on the horizon of starting his own label in the coming months and has a slew of releases lined up throughout the year.

When asked about the track, Dubfire says: “I’ve known Barem for many years now through my association with the Minus family. As an Argentinean, he’s been instrumental in drawing attention to his country’s wealth of underground electronic music talent and I’m proud to call him a friend. “A” was always one of my favourite tracks that he’s done and whenever I’d play it, I would envision doing my own version so the remix came about quite naturally for me. It is certainly a departure from my normal sound and I’m quite proud of the results.”

