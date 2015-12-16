Dubstep Fan Literally Breaks His Neck Headbanging to a DJ Duo Called Barely Alive

Massachusetts dubstep duo Barely Alive‘s debut LP We Are Barely Alive is quite an unforgiving listen—something you could probably gather from its track titles alone, like “Stomp” and “The Riddler.” We can only imagine what it’s like to see them live, but based off the experience of one 20 year-old Washington-based student, we might have an idea.

On Monday, Barely Alive posted to Facebook what was purportedly an x-ray of one Dangelo Jimenez’s injured neck, taken during a 15-hour visit to the emergency room after headbanging too hard at their Seattle concert on December 12. “They captioned it “this is metal as fuck #seattle,” and added in the comment section, “you’re a legend!! guest list for life!!.”

Videos by VICE

Some fact-checking was done, and it was revealed that this image didn’t actually depict Jimenez’s neck because he hadn’t yet received the pictures from the hospital, but there seems to be consensus that we believe him anyway.

h/t UKF

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

