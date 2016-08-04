Duchess Says…The ’80s Are Literally Never Going Away on “I Repeat Myself”



Photo by Philippe Beauséjour

Videos by VICE

The band says this new song is inspired by a particularly mesmerizing scene in the 1985 classic

.

hat all songs on the album had been verified, refuted, and validated to ensure that they don’t repeat themselves.” Duchess Says live performances are elaborate and exuberant. But, mysterious as ever, the band says we can expect of their fall tour of this record to feature some “new visuals, synchronized video backdrops, a new band member, and scientific rituals with religious pie charts.” Whatever those pie charts are, they sound pretty neat.

10/10/2016 O’Briens, Boston, MA~

11/10/2016 Goldilocks, Philadelphia, PA~

13/10/2016 TBA, Washington, DC~

14/10/2016 Shea Stadium, Brooklyn, NY~

15/10/2016 Elvis Guesthouse, New York

20/10/2016 Latulipe, Montreal, QC

22/10/2016 Sous Bois, Chicoutimi, QC

26/10/2016 DSTRCT, Guelph, ON

27/10/2016 The Garrison, Toronto, ON

28/10/2016 Call The Office, London, ON

29/10/2016 This Aint Hollywood, Hamilton, ON

04/11/2016 House Of Targ, Ottawa, ON

05/11/2016 Le Cercle, Quebec, QC

10/11/2016 Urban Spree, Berlin, Germany

14/11/2016 Le Botanique, Bruxelles, Belgium *

17/11/2016 Pôle étudiant, Nantes, France °

18/11/2016 Petit Bain, Paris, France °

19/11/2016 Les Trinitaires, Metz, France °

21/11/2016 Electrowerkz, London, UK

23/11/2016 Marché Gare, Lyon, France

24/11/2016 Fri-Son, Fribourg, Switzerland

25/11/2016 Nov Komma, Esslingen Am Neckar, Germany

26/1/2016 Venster 99, Vienna, Austria

~ w/ Future Punx

* Avec Prince Harry

° Avec Guerilla Toss