Duck with Tomato and Ground Cherry Korma Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the panch phoran:

1 tablespoon black mustard seeds

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 tablespoon fenugreek seeds

1 tablespoon nigella seeds

for the vegetables:

2 Alasia Craig onion

2 Cosmic purple carrot

2 Atlas carrot

2 Gold nugget carrot

2 Azur star kohlrabi

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 teaspoons panch phoran

for the onion paste:

2 tablespoons ghee

1 cup sliced yellow onions

2 tablespoons white sesame seeds

6 cashews

¼ cup yogurt

for the korma sauce:

1 tablespoon ghee

4 whole cloves

3 cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick

2 green chilies

1 garlic clove, mashed into a paste

1 (½-inch) piece peeled ginger, mashed into a paste

½ cup husked ground cherries

½ cup sungold tomatoes

1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander

1 cup|237 ml duck or chicken stock

½ cup|118 ml unsweetened coconut milk

½ tablespoon turmeric powder

¾ teaspoons garam masala

kosher salt, to taste

for the duck breast:

4 boneless duck breasts

2 tablespoons honey

kosher salt, to taste

to garnish and serve:

blackberries

coriander flower

nasturtium

bronze fennel flowers

mint leaves

Directions

Make the panch phoran: Toast the mustard, coriander, fennel, fenugreek, and nigella seeds in a medium skillet until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and crush them with the underside of a saucepan or a rolling pin. Heat oven to 375°F. Scrub the vegetables and toss with the oil, panch phoran, and salt and wrap in aluminum foil. Roast until tender, 1 hour. Keep warm. Make the onion paste: Heat the ghee medium skillet over medium-high. Add the sliced onions and fry until golden brown, 4 minutes. Add sesame seeds and cashews and cook for 3 more minutes, then cool completely and add in the yogurt. Transfer to a blender and purée until smooth. Set the onion paste aside. Make the korma sauce: Heat ghee in a large saucepan over medium. Add the cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon and cook until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add in the chilies, garlic, and ginger and cook over low for 10 minutes. Add the ground cherries, tomatoes, and ground coriander and cook over medium-low until the cherries and tomatoes have burst and are quite soft, 12 minutes. Stir in the onion paste, stock, coconut milk, turmeric, and garam masala and bring to a simmer. Bring to a simmer and cook until thick, 4 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to a blender. Purée until smooth. Cook the duck: Remove excess fat from the duck breast and score the skin side using a knife. Lightly season with salt and start cooking duck breasts, skin side-down, in a large skillet to render fat. Cook until the skin is golden, 7 minutes. Flip, and cook an additional 2 minutes, until medium. Brush the honey on the skin side and sprinkle with some panch phoran. Rest on a cutting board for at least 10 minutes before slicing. To serve: Pour some of the korma sauce in a deep bowl. Slice the duck breast and place on the gravy. Place all the vegetables around the duck breast and garnish with the blackberries and herbs.

