DUCKY Announces Bootleg Pack Featuring Porter Robinson, Meek Mill, and Lapalux Edits

Los Angeles DJ and producer DUCKY has announced Ugh Just Rave, a free pack of edits and bootlegs, out May 24 via her own imprint RAVE TOOLZ.

It features new versions of the rising EDM star’s songs “Bliss” and “Work”—the latter of which THUMP named as one of the best tracks of 2016—and reworks of tracks by Lapalux, Modest Mouse, and Meek Mill.

Videos by VICE

She’s also shared a hyperactive remix of Porter Robinson and Madeon’s 2016 festival favourite “Shelter,” which you can check out below along with a tracklist.

1. DUCKY – Bliss (Live Edit)

2. DUCKY – Work Fuckers

3. Lapalux – Guuurl (Ducky Bootleg)

4. Modest Mouse – Dramamine (DUCKY Bootleg)

5. Meek Mill – House Party (DUCKY Bootleg)

6. Porter Robinson & Madeon – Shelter (DUCKY Bootleg)

Corinne Przybyslawski is on Twitter.

