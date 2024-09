Yoooooooooo, this is from a couple months ago, but dude has crazy handles. During a friendly pickup game in the backyard between one dude and what appears to be an Acura sedan, our dude completely devastates the Acura with a sick crossover. Dude fakes right, and then cuts left but, oh man, the Acura bit all the way on the juke, clearing a path for an easy dunk.

The shame is palpable.

Videos by VICE

h/t @aminESPN via @netw3rk