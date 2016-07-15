Dude Tries to Snuff out Olympic Torch with Fire Extinguisher

The running of the Olympic torch has a neat little legacy: the ancient Greek kept a fire burning throughout the original games to commemorate Prometheus’ theft of fire from Zeus. It’s epic, it’s eternal—and now some dude wants to snuff it out for the Rio 2016 Olympics.



Running with an ergonomic, propane-pumped baton is a little different from keeping a wood fire burning for 24 hours despite all weather conditions, but the daring gentleman above wanted to take out the eternal flame with his own modern convention: a fire extinguisher. He could have done it in protest or the horribly corrupt Rio 2016 Olympics, or just for fun—it’s not certain right now. He just wanted that fire out.

It wasn’t the first time during these games that someone tried to do extinguish the flame—one guy tried to smother the flame with a bucket of water on June 26 on a dare, according to the Washington Post. That guy got off on $293 in bail, but the punishment for extinguishing a flame could carry a sentence from three months to three years in prison, apparently. People get ridiculous about the Olympics.