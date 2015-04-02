Duke Dumont Talks Debut Album and Losing a Grammy With Jonas Rathsman

Duke Dumont and rising house star Jonas Rathsman are busy guys. On the heels of performing a whopping 150 gigs in 2014, Dumont is finishing his long-awaited debut album, which will feature a guest spot with a major artist. When prodded for that guest’s identity, Dumont insists that he wants to keep it a bit of a mystery—but we divine that it’s definitely not Justin Timberlake. Dumont also speaks candidly about losing a Grammy to Clean Bandit, an experience he admits to being “gutted” by.

Rathsman is coming off a big winter hit with his track “Wolfsbane” on Disclosure’s Method Records—a record Dumont likes so much he tried to sign it himself. “Are you ready for the mainstream?” Dumont playfully asks Rathsman. We caught up with both DJ/producers at THUMP Miami Beach House inside the Basement Club at Miami Beach Edition.

