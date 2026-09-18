Duncan Sheik, Singer of ‘Barely Breathing’ and Tony Award-Winning Composer of ‘Spring Awakening’, Has Died at 56

On September 17, 2026, Duncan Sheik passed away at the age of 56 in Manhattan. His family announced his passing in an exclusive statement through People, which reads, “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Duncan Sheik. “The world has a lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater. From his Grammy-nominated hit ‘Barely Breathing’ to his groundbreaking, Tony and Grammy Award-winning work on Spring Awakening, Duncan’s artistry touched many and leaves an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.”

“Duncan was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, intelligence, and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love from his fans, friends, collaborators, and the artistic community. His musical legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Duncan passed away last night surrounded by love.”

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Sheik died only one day after his family posted a health statement on the artist’s Instagram page. It read, “Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition. Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time.” Throughout the summer of 2026, Sheik had posted many times from the hospital. His cause of death is attributed to organ failure.

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Duncan Sheik was born in Montclair, NJ, on November 18, 1969. Raised in South Carolina, following his parents’ divorce, Sheik’s grandmother was a musician who encouraged his love for music. While in college, Sheik found the confidence to begin singing publicly before moving to Los Angeles in 1992.

In 1996, Sheik penned the hit “Barely Breathing”, which earned him a Grammy Award nomination. It was the singer-songwriter’s debut single, which went to No. 1 on the US Adult Alternative Airplay chart. In the 2000s, Sheik became known for composing music for motion pictures and musicals. In 2007, he won a Tony Award for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations for the musical Spring Awakening. Sheik penned the score alongside Steven Satler, and the musical became a smash hit on Broadway. Following this, Sheik scored multiple musicals throughout the years.

The news of Sheik’s passing falls just days before his newest musical, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, was set to open off-Broadway.

Sheik is survived by his wife, Nora Ariffin, and their 7-year-old daughter, Ines.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic