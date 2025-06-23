‘Dune Awakening’ Will Soon Have More Endgame Options for PvE Players, More Balanced PvP Combat, and Better Rewards, Says Creative Director

While Dune Awakening offers players a hefty amount of content, those in the game’s later stages are expressing a lack of meaningful activity to engage in. PvE-only players often struggle to obtain the game’s most valuable materials due to their availability in harsh PvP zones. PvP players, on the other hand, are ignoring a majority of the game’s intended methods of combat, resorting to an all-too-reliable air combat approach. After celebrating one million sales since launching, Dune Awakening creative director Joel Bylos has issued a statement addressing feedback and detailing changes coming to Arrakis for all types of players.

‘Dune Awakening’s Endgame activities are about to get a lot better for everyone

In a “message from the Creative Director” on June 23, Bylos opens with clear intentions for Dune Awakening. “…We want PvE players to be able to play the endgame and have access to the content of the endgame. Our goal is not to force PvE players to interact with a PvP system that they may have no interest in.”

The Deep Desert, Dune Awakening‘s endgame zone, is a vast area containing the game’s highest-tiered materials. It’s also a zone where PvP is (mostly) always on. Therefore, players seeking to craft the best that Dune has to offer must subject themselves to the game’s harshest environments. One wrong turn can lead to a group of coordinated hunters born to ruin your day and steal your loot. In most cases, dying in PvP isn’t the end-all for your gear. In the worst-case scenario, however, PvPers can easily leave you stranded in the middle of the desert. Where you will lose all your belongings after becoming worm food.

Dune Awakening wants to balance this with upcoming changes that seek to give PvE players a bit more respite. Soon, the Deep Desert will include additional “PvE” areas with T6 loot. This includes testing stations to explore and higher-tier resources to gather.

Bylos assures players that the Deep Desert will continue to be a high-risk, high-reward zone. Therefore, the majority of areas will remain as PvP battlegrounds.

Tired of dogfights? Me too.

Regarding PvP combat, players were quick to discover the viability of Scout Ornithopters over other types of engagement. Bylos states that, in addition to other mechanics, this will be one of the first steps toward balancing PvP:

Scout Ornithopters with rocket launchers attached will have their speed maneuverability reduced

Rockets fired from Scout Ornithopters will have increased heat generation

Thrusters will provide a max speed bonus regardless of wings, ensuring that thruster-equipped scouts will be the fastest vehicles in the game

A new T5 infantry rocket launcher will be added to help improve the dynamics of vehicle/ground combat

“The intended dynamic of Deep Desert PvP in Dune: Awakening is that – unless you really mess up – you always have the option to retreat in good order with whatever you’ve managed to claim so far. If you’re smart and vigilant, you never *have to* fight if you don’t want to. If you run, you’ll have to call a halt to whatever task you were pursuing, but that should always be a choice. PvP should happen when both parties decide they want to fight over a location,” writes Joel Bylos.

A Landsraad worth fighting for

Finally, Dune Awakening will soon be expanding its Landsraad system. Upcoming changes will offer greater incentives for all types of players wishing to participate.

Regarding rewards, Bylos states, “Landsraad rewards are supposed to reflect the endgame tiers of progression. This includes the vendors which can be unlocked for an entire faction through participation. This is the intention. But once again let me acknowledge that this isn’t exactly in the right place. The Landsraad will be updated to provide micro rewards for solo/small group players.”

Whether you’re a PvE player or a PvP sicko, a solo Sleeper or a part of a larger collective, Dune Awakening is taking steps to ensure you can make an impact. Personally, I can’t wait to see how else Arrakis intends to bury me in the sand.