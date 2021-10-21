dungeness-crab-dip-recipe

Serves 4-6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
INGREDIENTS
8 ounces|225 grams Dungeness crab meat
8 ounces|225 grams cream cheese, softened
¼ cup|60 grams sour cream
2 tablespoons beer
1 tablespoon chili paste
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon garlic powder
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 ounces|60 grams grated cheddar cheese
3 scallions, thinly sliced
crackers or tortilla chips, for serving
DIRECTIONS
Heat the oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, mix the crab meat with the cream cheese, sour cream, beer, chili paste, mustard, and garlic powder and season with salt and pepper. Mix in ¾ of both the cheese and the scallions and transfer to a small baking dish. Top with the remaining cheese and bake until bubbling, about 8 minutes. Change the oven to the broil setting and continue cooking until the cheese is golden, 5 minutes more. Sprinkle with the remaining scallions and serve with crackers or (and!?) tortilla chips.
