dungeness-crab-dip-recipe

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces|225 grams Dungeness crab meat

8 ounces|225 grams cream cheese, softened

¼ cup|60 grams sour cream

2 tablespoons beer

1 tablespoon chili paste

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon garlic powder

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 ounces|60 grams grated cheddar cheese

3 scallions, thinly sliced

crackers or tortilla chips, for serving

DIRECTIONS

Heat the oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, mix the crab meat with the cream cheese, sour cream, beer, chili paste, mustard, and garlic powder and season with salt and pepper. Mix in ¾ of both the cheese and the scallions and transfer to a small baking dish. Top with the remaining cheese and bake until bubbling, about 8 minutes. Change the oven to the broil setting and continue cooking until the cheese is golden, 5 minutes more. Sprinkle with the remaining scallions and serve with crackers or (and!?) tortilla chips.

