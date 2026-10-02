Dungeons and Dragons Adds Collection of Scary Maps and Monsters in New Drop

The D&D Beyond October Drop has arrived and dungeon masters are gaining access to some exciting new resources to help inspire their spooky season Dungeons and Dragons encounters.

All Monsters and Maps in the D&D Beyond October Drop

The October D&D Beyond drop returns to the Shadowfell to offer players and DMs plenty of new resources to explore.

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In addition to the new subclass and feats available to players, the October D&D Drop for subscribers also includes a ton of resources for DMs. The new content is jam-packed with Shadowfell-inspired monsters and maps.

First, the following monster stat blocks are unlocked:

Gore Drinker (CR 16). These hulking amalgamations of giant corpses and body parts originate from a colosseum in the Shadowfell.

These hulking amalgamations of giant corpses and body parts originate from a colosseum in the Shadowfell. Mirror Haunt (CR 9). These evil Fey travel through mirrors and often steal valuables or even kidnap people.

These evil Fey travel through mirrors and often steal valuables or even kidnap people. Sarcopike (CR ½) & Swarm of Sarcopikes (CR 3). These fish-like creatures lurk in water sources across the Shadowfell, searching for fresh corpses to eat.

The following Maps are also included in the Drop for DMs:

Cavern Corridors Around a Ritual Pit. Do these four arcane glyphs keep something locked in the pit… or could they hold the secret to something greater? It can be found under Dungeon > Caves. Cartographer: Jason A. Engle.

Do these four arcane glyphs keep something locked in the pit… or could they hold the secret to something greater? It can be found under Dungeon > Caves. Cartographer: Jason A. Engle. Burial Chamber and Magic Circles. Who could’ve pried open the sarcophagi… and why are there still active arcane glyphs? It can be found under Dungeon > Gravesite. Cartographer: Jason A. Engle.

Who could’ve pried open the sarcophagi… and why are there still active arcane glyphs? It can be found under Dungeon > Gravesite. Cartographer: Jason A. Engle. Forest Clearing at Night. Is this clearing as peaceful as it seems, or is something lying in way, waiting to strike? It can be found under Wilderness > Forest. Cartographer: Jason A. Engle.

Is this clearing as peaceful as it seems, or is something lying in way, waiting to strike? It can be found under Wilderness > Forest. Cartographer: Jason A. Engle. Keep Ruins in the Shadowfell. Does anyone or anything still stand watch over this decrepit Shadowfell keep? It can be found under Wilderness > Ruins. Cartographer: Jason A. Engle.

Although the June Drop also explored the Shadowfell, the team at D&D Beyond wanted to return to it for more inspiration this month and take a closer look at parts of the Shadowfell that exist outside of the Domains of Dread – the bleak and melancholic reflection of the Material Plane.

In addition to the Maps and Monsters, these 5 Drop-in Encounters from the backlog were also updated to feature Storied Encounters:

Urban Vampire Cadre (Levels 4 & 10)

Corrupted Grove (Levels 5 & 19)

Demonic Cult Summoning (Levels 6 & 17)

Ooze There (Levels 6 & 11)

Slippery Slope (Levels 2 & 7)

That should be everything DMs and players need to know about the latest D&D Beyond Drop. The next Drop will arrive in early November, but the theme has not been confirmed yet.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services.