Dungeons and Dragons Adds Three Cozy-Themed Subclasses to D&D Beyond This October

Dungeons and Dragons players looking for a change of pace from the usual fantasy adventure settings can dive into a Studio Ghibli-inspired adventure with three new subclasses this fall on D&D Beyond.

Obojima: Tales from Yatamon Adds Three Subclasses and Cat Warriors on October 27

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D&D Beyond users will be able to purchase and access Obojima: Tales from Yatamon through the service when it releases on October 27, 2026.

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The upcoming book welcomes players to Yatamon, Obojima’s largest city. This 160-page supplement is filled with everything players need to live like city folk. New adventures await parties in this bustling metropolis full of awakened cats, vehicles, spirits, witches, and mysteries. New subclasses, feats, spells, and more are included.

“Tales from Yatamon is the first supplemental book set in the whimsical world of Obojima. Experience a deep dive into the largest city on the island, with all new lore and mechanics.”

The Obojima content includes three new subclasses for players to select from:

Neko Duelist Fighter

Coven Patron Warlock

Fortune Rogue

Additionally, the sourcebook also includes the following other features:

3 New Backgrounds – Raised by Cats, Reporter, and Tournament Competitor

20 New Spells – Spray graffiti, borrow spells, summon all kinds of city-dwelling creatures

6 New Feats – Become catlike, drive like you’re from the city, and haggle like a pro

20 New Monsters – 2D golems, glowing turtles, festival spirits, and awakened cats

10 New Magic Items – Potion sprayers, animal instruments, magical soda pop

Vehicles – Brand new vehicle mechanics and stats

Some of the vehicles included in the book are the scooter, bike, motorcycle, small car, and truck.

This supplement is written with 5.5 edition D&D rule set but contains rules for converting to classic 5e.

The Obojima setting and player options seem like they will had a great bit of variety to the D&D Beyond offerings amidst the transition from Arcana Unleashed season to the World of Warcraft crossover.

D&D Beyond seems to be doing an impressive job expanding its offerings with partnered content to ensure that there’s always something new to check out for lots of different tyles of D&D players groups.

Obojima had a massive Kickstarter this summer, with more than 7,800 backers raising $917,766 for the project, so there certainly seems to be demand and a fanbase for the settings.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services.