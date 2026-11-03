Dungeons and Dragons Adventurers League Now Supports Five New Subclasses

TTRPG fans who plan to head out into their community and take part in D&D Adventurers League activities in the coming months just gained access to a whole lot of new character inspiration.

D&D Adventure’s League Adds Support for World of Warcraft Subclasses

In anticipation of the upcoming launch of Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft, the D&D team is sharing some updates to D&D Adventurers League and Legends of Greyhawk.

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The team shared that they are taking a measured in our approach to the new character options.

“In general, we’ve limited availability to options that are either appearing as updates to 5e material that is making its 5.5e debut here, or options that are more broadly applicable to D&D characters no matter where they might reside in the multiverse.”

The following options are available for the Forgotten Realms, Eberron, Ravenloft, and Dragonlance campaigns.

Subclasses Warrior of Mystic Brews (Monk) Oath of the Holy (Paladin) Swashbuckler (Rogue) Path of the Elements (Barbarian) Path of the Spiritual Guardian (Barbarian)

Feats Clearcasting Elusive Brawler Fingers of Frost Fists of Fury Hot Streak

Battle Master Fighter Maneuvers Battle Shout Demoralizing Shout Heroic Leap Mortal Strike Warding Maneuver

Species Goblin



The D&D Adventurers League Player’s Guide, the D&D Adventurer’s League DM’s Guide, and the Dungeoncraft Design Guide will be updated with these changes, which will be posted in the D&D Beyond Organized Play forum in early December.

Additionally, the following new player options are also being supported by D&D: World of Warcraft in Legends of Greyhawk:

Subclasses Warrior of Mystic Brews (Monk) Oath of the Holy (Paladin) Swashbuckler (Rogue) Path of the Elements (Barbarian) Path of the Spiritual Guardian (Barbarian)

Feats Clearcasting Elusive Brawler Fingers of Frost Fists of Fury Hot Streak

Battle Master Fighter Maneuvers Battle Shout Demoralizing Shout Heroic Leap Mortal Strike Warding Maneuver

Species Goblin



According to the announcement, these new options are available immediately for play. Players can rebuild their existing characters to include one or more of these options – see the guide for more information.

It should be very exciting to see what sort of feedback the team gets after a few weeks or months of these options being available and whether the rules are adjusted again in the near future.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases on November 17, 2026.