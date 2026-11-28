The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion has officially arrived to round out the major 2026 releases. TTRPG fans can now prepare for the year ahead by checking out all the planned 2027 D&D books that have been announced.

Full Dungeons and Dragons 2027 Release Schedule

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Here is everything we know about the upcoming 2027 product lineup at this point:

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Season of Survival (2027) Dark Sun: Blood and Power (gameplay expansion) Releases: February 2027 The dying world of Athas is a horrid place where survival itself is an act of defiance. Magic defiles the land, psionic creatures prowl the wastes, and tyrannical sorcerer-kings rule through power and fear. Dark Sun: Edge of Oblivion (setting expansion) Releases February 2027



You’ll also be able to fully immerse your table in the horrors of Athas with the Dark Sun Map Pack, the Dark Sun Dungeon Master’s Screen, and a limited-edition Player’s Handbook featuring alternate Dark Sun art.

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Season of Sword & Sorcery (2027)

Greyhawk: Crown of the Witch Queen (adventure expansion) Releases: May 2027 Greyhawk: Crown of the Witch Queen is a full-length adventure set on the world of Oerth. It expands the story of Drelnza—the vampire daughter of Iggwilv the Witch Queen, better known to many players as Tasha—first introduced in Gary Gygax’s 1976 classic S4: The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth. You can explore her lair today in Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth. The adventure follows Drelnza’s attempt to become Greyhawk’s newest Witch Queen.



Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Season of Rebellion (2027)

D&D Universes Beyond – D&D | Star Wars Core Rules (gameplay expansion) Releases: July 2027

D&D Universes Beyond – D&D | Star Wars Tyro Squadron: Adventures (adventure expansion) Releases: July 2027 Take the fight to the Empire as part of a secret Rebel crew. Set during the Original Trilogy, these new stories unfold as Luke and Leia fight their own battles across the galaxy. Fly daring missions, explore new corners of the galaxy, and help shape the Rebellion’s story—your way.

Unannounced late 2027 D&D book

A final season and book (or books) will likely be announced at Gen Con 2027 with a planned release date for late fall 2027. Players will likely have to wait a few more months before they learn that that mysterious project has in store.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as additional details about the 2027 products become available.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar services.