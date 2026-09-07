Dungeons and Dragons – Arcana Unleashed Includes Amazing Bad Luck Protection in New Subclass

Dungeons and Dragons‘ latest gameplay expansion includes another clever bit of bad luck protection for fighters who have bad luck with their attack rolls.

Arcane Archer’s Curving Shot Is Flavorful Bad Luck Protection

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Dungeons and Dragons upcoming Arcana Unleashed gameplay expansion is full of new content for players and DMs, including either new subclasses that each have an arcane twist to them.

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Although Fighters are traditionally a martial class, the Arcana Unleashed book allows the class to play around with magic by specializing into the Arcane Archer subclass. This subclass offers players deploy magical effects through enchanted ammunition.

“An Arcane Archer studies a unique elven method of archery that weaves magic into attacks to produce supernatural effects. Over the centuries, other folk have learned this technique and broadened it so it applies to ranged weapons of many kinds and to aspects of adventuring life outside of combat.”

This subclass offers Fighters the chance to select unique Arcane Shot options that give their ammunition based attacks an extra magical effect when used. In addition to that core Level 3 ability, these Fighters also get a very useful bad luck protection ability at level 7.

At level 7, Arcana Archer Fighters gain the Curving Shot class ability. This offers fighters a chance to redirect a missed shot at a second target at the cost of a bonus action.

“If you make a ranged attack roll with a weapon with the ammunition property and miss, you can cause the shot to ricochet toward a new target as a Bonus Action immediately after the attack misses.”

The new target must be a creature that the player can see and be within 60 feet of the attack’s original target. Players will make a new attack roll against the second target.

This is a powerful ability to add to the Fighter’s toolbox and also gives them a new way to utilize Bonus Actions in the action economy. The ability also has a ton of flavor and seems like it will lead to some amazing combat role-play moments as players and DMs work together to describe projectiles missing targets and bouncing around the combat area before finding a second target.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the Season of Magic continues to play out.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. Arcana Unleashed officially releases on September 15, 2026.