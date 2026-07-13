Dungeons and Dragons Arcana Unleashed Roll20 Pre-Order Bonuses Explained

Dungeons and Dragons players who pre-order the upcoming Arcana Unleashed sourcebook through Roll20 will gain access to a handful of platform-specific perks to sweeten the pot.

All roll20 Pre-Order Bonuses for Arcana Unleashed

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

The next major Dungeons and Dragons sourcebook is still a few months away, but pre-orders are open now and players have a pretty good idea of what new resources are arriving when Arcana Unleashed drops.

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As usual, DMs and players have a lot of different options when it comes to where they want to purchase the book. Many gamers will head to their local game shop for a hardcopy, but some players and DMs also like to grab a digital version through D&D Beyond, Roll20, or another digital service. Each different platform offers its own perks to consider.

Roll20 customers who pre-order the Arcana Unleashed Complete Bundle (which includes both Arcana Unleashed and Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall) before September 15 will receive a 10% discount and these three Roll20 Marketplace assets, free:

Wizards Tower 2 by The Mad Cartographer. Multiple tower levels with full dynamic lighting and magical surprises on every level!

Multiple tower levels with full dynamic lighting and magical surprises on every level! Animated Portal Tokens – 6 by Wild Magic Surge. Teleportation spells deserve vibrant, animated outcomes to lure your players in!

– 6 by Wild Magic Surge. Teleportation spells deserve vibrant, animated outcomes to lure your players in! Animated Magic Missile by Wild Magic Surge. It’s the spell everyone casts first. Look good doing it! Also makes for great background effects.

The Roll20 pre-order bonuses would definitely make the most sense for DMs who plan to run Arcana Unleashed-inspired campaigns through the Roll20 VTT. The additional Roll20 Marketplace assets are a nice perk that could be put to good use when designing encounters in the system.

What Is Arcana Unleashed?

Screenshot: Dungeons and Dragons

For those who haven’t checked out the Arcana Unleased details yet, the book is going to bring a lot of new magic-focused tools to players and DMs.

Eight Subclasses Steeped in the Arcane

Nine Factions and a Society Run on Magic

Evolving Magic Items and 45+ Arcane Treasures

A Bestiary of Living Magic

Expand Your Spellbook With 33 Spells and 20+ Feats Every arcane hero needs new tricks. Arcana Unleashed teaches you how to tap into the Weave with 33 new and revised spells—more than half of which are level 5 or above. You can also customize your character with more than 20 feats spanning the Origin, Fighting Style, General, and Epic Boon categories. Together, they let you harness magic for a spellslinging warrior, deepen your connection to your magical familiar, or chase pure arcane firepower.

Begin With Tomb of the Shadow Serpents

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through Roll20, D&D Beyond, and other services. Arcana Unleashed is currently available to pre-order.