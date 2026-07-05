Dungeons and Dragons Beyond Drop Gives New Tools to Martial Classes

The latest D&D Beyond Drop has arrived and the July batch of content includes tons of new resources for DMs and players, including a set of Feats that are all about giving more options to martial classes.

Everything Included in the July D&D Beyond Drop

Dungeons and Dragons players who subscriber to D&D Beyond are getting another batch of new content in the July Drop. This batch of content is themed around the Para-elemental Planes and includes some very powerful new monster stat sheets, along with four new maps for DMs to use in their planning sessions.

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For DMs:

Ice Elemental (CR 6). These frigid Elementals can fire their icicles at enemies or use them to pierce foes.

These frigid Elementals can fire their icicles at enemies or use them to pierce foes. Magma Elemental (CR 6). These roiling Elementals are every bit as destructive as volcanoes — and capable of throwing globs of magma and lava at their foes.

These roiling Elementals are every bit as destructive as volcanoes — and capable of throwing globs of magma and lava at their foes. Mud Elemental (CR 6). These oozing Elementals are made up of dripping blobs of muck. Take special care to avoid getting engulfed by them.

These oozing Elementals are made up of dripping blobs of muck. Take special care to avoid getting engulfed by them. Smoke Elemental (CR 6). These incendiary Elementals burn and suffocate their foes with ash and smoke.

These incendiary Elementals burn and suffocate their foes with ash and smoke. 4 Para-elemental Maps. We’ve also commissioned brand new maps to depict each of the Para-elemental Planes to mirror and complement their Elemental counterpart.

We’ve also commissioned brand new maps to depict each of the Para-elemental Planes to mirror and complement their Elemental counterpart. 12 Para-elemental Stickers. And finally, we wanted to make sure you had the elements at your disposal! We’ve included 12 stickers themed around these elements so that you can give your maps an elemental flair! You can find them in the Sticker Browser under D&D Beyond Drops: Para-elemental Sticker Pack.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the July Drop though is the focus on new tools for martial classes that arrive with the player resources. The drop includes a handful of magic items and feats that aim to show the martial classes a bit of love.

This set of resources comes in direct response to community feedback.

“While the Pact feats are available to both martial and spellcasting classes, we wanted to make sure non-magical characters had equally exciting options to explore. With that in mind, we’re adding two new Fighting Style feats and two martial-focused General feats designed to open up new combat strategies for those who prefer steel over sorcery.”

For Players:

Magic Items

Climber’s Ammunition. This is Uncommon Ammunition. When this magic ammunition hits a solid surface, it attaches to the surface, and a rope trails out from behind it.

Goggles of Foe-Finding. This is a Rare Wondrous Item. With these goggles, your ranged weapon attacks ignore Half Cover and Three-Quarters Cover.

Stormwalker’s Cloak. This is a Rare Wondrous Item. This cloak gives you Resistance to Lightning and Thunder damage and lets you cast Hellish Rebuke using Lightning or Thunder damage instead of Fire damage.

Feats

Pack Fighting. This Fighting Style feat gives you a slight boost in extra damage when you and an ally surround an enemy. That damage increases if another ally within range also has this feat!

Prone Fighting. This Fighting Style feat lets you fight without any drawbacks when you have the Prone condition.

Shifting Combatant. With this General feat, you’ll be able to jump into the fray without concern and force enemies to collide and fall Prone.

Tactical Combatant. With this General feat, you’ll be able to turn your weapon strike into some extra protection and potentially turn a failed Ability Check into a success.

Backdrops

4 elemental backdrops

What Are D&D Beyond Drops?

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

DDB Drops is a growing library of adventures, player options, and DM tools available to D&D Beyond subscribers. There is new content added every month. Players and DMs get to keep the Drops content as long as they’re subscribed.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons and other tabletop RPG news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other online services.