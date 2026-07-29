Dungeons and Dragons – Bound By Blood Adds New Class and Six Clan Subclasses

The Vampire: The Masquerade – Bound by Blood materials are available now on D&D Beyond and add a ton of new vampire-themed player options for Dungeons and Dragons players to explore.

All New D&D Subclasses INcluded in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bound By Blood

As players might expect from a Vampire: The Masquerade themed D&D supplement, the $29.99 Bound by Blood content is full of vampire-inspired options for players to explore.

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The content adds a brand-new class, the Kindred, which gives players a full level 1-20 path powered by Blood Points, Disciplines, and the ever-clawing Beast inside. In addition to the Kindred vampire class, there are also six new clans for players to consider for their subclass options.

Here is a detailed preview of each of the different clans that players can consider for their subclass…

Brujah. Stand Up, Stand Firm, and Fight for Something. Freethinkers and revolutionaries, the Brujah thrive on their own liberty and fight against oppression and stagnation. They find a power in themselves reflected as strength, speed, and a force of personality making them formidable in a fight, but their bane can lead them to trading rage for self-control.

Freethinkers and revolutionaries, the Brujah thrive on their own liberty and fight against oppression and stagnation. They find a power in themselves reflected as strength, speed, and a force of personality making them formidable in a fight, but their bane can lead them to trading rage for self-control. Gangrel. Let the Beast Inside in Order to Control It. The Gangrel have made peace with their Beast long ago, choosing to harness the wild power it promises and wield it rather than trying to stifle it. They are attuned to its feral nature, embodying the predator and drawing from its feral power while at risk of their bane manifesting through animalistic features hard to disguise.

The Gangrel have made peace with their Beast long ago, choosing to harness the wild power it promises and wield it rather than trying to stifle it. They are attuned to its feral nature, embodying the predator and drawing from its feral power while at risk of their bane manifesting through animalistic features hard to disguise. Lasombra. Manipulate Darkness and Weakness with Ease. Kindred are creatures of darkness, but none so much as the Lasombra. They are masters infused with the inky abyss from which they draw their power, turning shadows into an extension of themselves. A clan of ruthless perfectionists, their particular bane brings mechanical punishment for failure on the roll of your dice.

Kindred are creatures of darkness, but none so much as the Lasombra. They are masters infused with the inky abyss from which they draw their power, turning shadows into an extension of themselves. A clan of ruthless perfectionists, their particular bane brings mechanical punishment for failure on the roll of your dice. Nosferatu. Hide Yourself from Prying Eyes and Unleash Your Own Monstrous Nature. Nosferatu undergoes a tragic transformation upon becoming Kindred. They wear their bane with a visage warped to represent the Beast inside, and temper it with features providing a means of disguise along with the advantage of more monstrous gifts.

Nosferatu undergoes a tragic transformation upon becoming Kindred. They wear their bane with a visage warped to represent the Beast inside, and temper it with features providing a means of disguise along with the advantage of more monstrous gifts. Toreador. See the World Like No One Else Can. Toreador are steeped in art and beauty. They use their superhuman senses to experience aspects of the world no one else can. They feel everything deeply, and with a glance or a few words, can instil similar feelings in others. If there is awe to be found, a Toreador can find it, though their bane carries a mechanical cost if faced with an absence of beauty.

Toreador are steeped in art and beauty. They use their superhuman senses to experience aspects of the world no one else can. They feel everything deeply, and with a glance or a few words, can instil similar feelings in others. If there is awe to be found, a Toreador can find it, though their bane carries a mechanical cost if faced with an absence of beauty. Ventrue. Control Others with Influence and Guile. The Ventrue have elevated themselves to be the “Clan of Kings,” imposing their will on the clans and standing contemptuously against those who would defy them. After lifetimes of prudent rule, the Ventrue have earned their figurative throne, class features of command and influence, and the bane of a palate so refined that they must feed on a specific type of mortal.

In addition to the new class and subclasses, the Bound by Blood content also lots of additional features for both players and DMs to use as they play through the gothic horror adventure:

Origin Feats. New options like Healthy, Nocturnal, Protected, Well-Read, and Thin-Blooded, the latter built for characters with only a portion of vampire blood in their veins.

New options like Healthy, Nocturnal, Protected, Well-Read, and Thin-Blooded, the latter built for characters with only a portion of vampire blood in their veins. Kindred Feats. A full spread of vampiric talents, including Alacrity, Cloak of Shadows, Daywalker, Heightened Senses, The Kiss, and Discipline Acquisition, are feats that let a Kindred borrow gifts from other clans.

A full spread of vampiric talents, including Alacrity, Cloak of Shadows, Daywalker, Heightened Senses, The Kiss, and Discipline Acquisition, are feats that let a Kindred borrow gifts from other clans. Epic Boon Feat. Boon of Generations, reserved for Kindred who’ve reached the highest levels of power.

Boon of Generations, reserved for Kindred who’ve reached the highest levels of power. Wooden Stakes. Simple but effective against Kindred.

Simple but effective against Kindred. Silver Weapons and Ammunition. A full weapons table of silver-bladed gear, from daggers to greatswords.

A full weapons table of silver-bladed gear, from daggers to greatswords. Wooden Weapons and Ammunition. Bows, crossbows, and blades carved specifically to end a vampire’s unlife.

Bows, crossbows, and blades carved specifically to end a vampire’s unlife. Hunter’s Kit. A vampire hunter’s essentials, including holy water, stakes, and a mirror.

A vampire hunter’s essentials, including holy water, stakes, and a mirror. Leather Undervest. Armor built to protect the heart from a piercing strike.

Armor built to protect the heart from a piercing strike. Kindred Vitae. A potion brewed straight from a vampire’s own vitae, granting its drinker a taste of Kindred power.

Once players create their characters, the Bound by Blood collection includes a full adventure for four to five Kindred characters at level 4.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news this week as Gen Con 2026 kicks off.

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