Dungeons and Dragons Brings Back Dark Sun With First Ever Mature Readers Only Product (And A New Class)

After years of fan requests, Dungeons and Dragons is finally bringing back the Dark Sun setting with a new line of products for mature readers only.

Dark Sun Brings The Post Apocalypse To D&D in 2027

One of the darkest and most popular settings in the Dungeons and Dragons multiverse is Athas, home of the Dark Sun campaign setting. After years of requests from fans, Wizards of the Coast is finally ready to announce an official return to Dark Sun in a major way.

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2027’s Season of Survival will see the return to Dark Sun with multiple products and Mature Readers Online shrink wrapped book. This is the first “Mature Rating” setting to be added during Dungeons and Dragons 5e and 5.5e era.

Wizards of the Coast explained that Dungeons and Dragons is attempting to diversify the product line to provide different play opportunities for different types of gamers. When it comes to Dark Sun, that means leaning heavily into the darker, more mature aspects of that setting’s flavor.

Players looking for a more mature and brutal D&D setting got an answer at Gen Con as well: Coming in 2027 is a suite of new products for Dark Sun, the cult-classic, post-apocalyptic setting. Anchoring the Season of Survival, the Dark Sun books and accessories invite players to face off against tyrannical sorcerer-kings and survive the blood-soaked wastes of Athas.

In addition to bringing the new campaign setting, this 2027 product will also officially add a new class to Dungeons and Dragons – The Scion. Lots more details about The Scion, its subclasses, and other new options in the Dark Sun book will arrive closer to the product’s release date.

Dark Sun is definitely one of the most popular D&D settings, so it will be very interesting to see how the product sells and how much the community dives into the new content. Giving the book a Mature rating certainly limits the audience a bit, but it seems like Wizards of the Coast is confident that there will be enough mature readers to justify pushing the limits of the content in this one.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news throughout the rest of Gen Con 2026.

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Sun products will release in 2027 during the Season of Survival.