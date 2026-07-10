Dungeons and Dragons Confirms New Lineup of Season of Magic Products for Players and DMs

Now that the Season of Horrors content has arrived, it’s time for Dungeons and Dragons players to begin looking ahead to what books, map packs, and other materials are arriving when the Season of Magic kicks off.

Arcana Unleashed and All Related D&D Materials

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

The Season of Magic is the next big Dungeons and Dragons content drop and it’s going to feature a handful of interesting resources for both players and DMs. Similar to the recent Season of Horrors releases, the upcoming sourcebook includes new subclasses, magic items, and lots of monsters for DMs to use while preparing encounters.

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The Season of Magic content drop includes more than just the sourcebook, though. In addition to Arcana Unleashed, D&D fans will also find the Deadfall campaign guide and a new Arcana Unleashed Map Pack on physical and digital store shelves early this fall.

Here are the full details of all the products that have been announced and confirmed so far:

Arcana Unleashed

Gathered and presented by Alustriel Silverhand—a human daughter of Mystra, the god of magic—every chapter of Arcana Unleashed is built to help you weave magic into your world, from the characters you create to high-magic societies, secrets, and monsters that help your campaign come to life.

Eight Subclasses Steeped in the Arcane

Nine Factions and a Society Run on Magic

Evolving Magic Items and 45+ Arcane Treasures

A Bestiary of Living Magic

Expand Your Spellbook With 33 Spells and 20+ Feats

Begin With Tomb of the Shadow Serpents

Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall

Put everything you’ve mastered to the ultimate test in Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall, a magical spy thriller for high-level play. Deep in the Forgotten Realms, the tyrannical lich Szass Tam of Thay is poised to unleash a demonic undead horde upon the world.

Full level 11–20 adventure, including 20+ dedicated maps

Thay gazetteer detailing the fractured magocracy and its scheming Zulkirs

6 high-CR creatures, including a stat block for Szass Tam and advice on how to play him

14 magic items, including powerful Thayan relics

Arcana Unleashed Map Pack

Set the stage for spell-slinging duels and faction-driven conflict with the physical and digital Arcana Unleashed Map Pack, which spans towering wizard academies, ritual chambers, arcane citadels, and war-torn magical provinces across 10 tactical maps.

5 physical double-sided poster maps measuring 22” x 30”

Physical monster tokens, traps, and arcane terrain pieces

10 digital maps for D&D Beyond’s Maps VTT

10 digital stickers

That’s everything that has been announced at this time, but fans should keep an eye out in the coming weeks for additional product details. The Season of Horrors included the Tarokka Deck and Wizards of the Coast has already announced the revamped lineup of D&D reference cards.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops or digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other online services.