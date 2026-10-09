Dungeons and Dragons Confirms Title, Timeline, and Setting for Two Upcoming Star Wars Books

New York Comic-Con is now underway and Dungeons and Dragons is helping kick off the festivities by revealing new details about the upcoming Star Wars Universes Beyond gameplay expansion and adventure.

D&D Star WArs Core Rulebook and Tyro Squadron: Adventures Arrive in 2027

Dungeons and Dragons is kicking off its Universes Beyond line next month with the arrival of the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion, but some fans are already looking ahead to next year and what comes next.

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When Universes Beyond for D&D was first announced, the team confirmed that Star Wars would be the next universe visited after Azeroth. The initial teaser didn’t provide any details, but now fans are finally getting a closer look at what in store for next year.

Two books, D&D | Star Wars Core Rules, and D&D | Star Wars, Tyro Squadron: Adventures are warping into the galaxy in 2027. Select artwork, including the cover of D&D | Star Wars, Tyro Squadron: Adventures, was also unveiled during the Disney / Lucasfilm publishing panel at New York Comic Con.

In D&D | Star Wars, Tyro Squadron: Adventures, take the fight to the Empire as part of a secret Rebel crew. Set during the Original Trilogy, these new stories unfold as Luke and Leia fight their own battles across the galaxy. Fly daring missions, explore new corners of the galaxy, and help shape the Rebellion’s story—your way.

Additional details about D&D | Star Wars, Core Rules will be revealed later, and fans can also look forward to a star fighter encounter at Star Wars Celebration in April 2027.

Given how in-depth the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion is, it will be very exciting to see how the traditional D&D classes and subclasses may be altered to set things up for adventures in the galaxy far, far away.

Obviously DMs will be able to set their campaigns at any point and location that they would like, but it’s exciting to learn that the official adventure book is focusing in on the original trilogy timeline.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates in the coming months.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The upcoming Universes Beyond Star Wars books will arrive in 2027.