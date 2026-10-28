Dungeons and Dragons: Cozy D&D Beyond Adventure Adds Three Subclasses

Dungeons and Dragons players who want to start a new cozy-themed adventure or campaign can use these new subclasses on D&D Beyond to help define their next character.

Obojima: Tales From Yatamon is available Now on D&D Beyond

Screenshot: 1985 Games

Although many Dungeons and Dragons players are preparing for epic fantasy adventures in Azeroth in the coming weeks, some parties may be in the mood for something with a slower pace and slightly less intense.

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Luckily, the Obojima: Tales From Yatamon content is now available on D&D Beyond after months of waiting.

Players can build a character with a modern twist using all new player options, encounter fantastic and eclectic creatures, or use the new vehicle mechanics to explore Obojima’s largest city in Obojima: Tales From Yatamon.

The full materials include:

3 subclasses built from the unique cultures of the city.

20 new spells that highlight the city’s special magics.

20 city based creatures and disposition system.

10 magic items one might only find in the First Age city and 6 Feats

10 Vehicles and Brand New Mechanics

20+ detailed locations to explore.

For many players, the three new subclasses are the most exciting part of the package. The new subclasses are:

Neko Duelist Fighter

Fortune Rogue

Coven Patron Warlock

“Obojima Tales From Yatamon is a 160+ page exploration of the famed First Age city, Yatamon. Discover all new subclasses, spells, magic items, feats, backgrounds, creatures, vehicle mechanics, and more. This deep dive into Obojima’s largest city is perfect for anyone who wants to play in a whimsical fantasy world, with a charming modern twist.”

There will also be tons of materials for Dungeon Masters, as well. The book includes 20 new creatures for DMs to throw at their party, from intriguing spirits to dangerous subway spiders. There are also 10 vehicles and brand-new mechanics to introduce to players as they explore the setting’s 20 detailed locations.

Obojima: Tales From Yatamon is now available through D&D Beyond for $29.99.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services. The Obojima: Tales From Yatamon materials are available now through D&D Beyond.