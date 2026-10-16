Dungeons and Dragons – D&D Beyond Adds Highly-Requested Feature

Dungeons and Dragons players and Dungeon Masters are getting even more customization and personalization options to bring their campaigns and adventures to life with the latest D&D Beyond update.

D&D Beyond Maps Now Allows Custom Stickers and Token Art

The Maps tool in D&D Beyond was pretty bare bones for a long time, but the last year has seen it grow and add a ton of new features. The tool is quickly becoming a powerful VTT that players and DMs can use to track combat, immerse themselves in campaign art, and track their adventures with shared journals.

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This week sees another highly-requested feature hit the Maps tool with the addition of custom stickers and custom character tokens. This new level of customization is currently available for Master Tier Players and DMs.

With the feature, players or DMs can simply drag and drop an image directly onto a token and change its style; supported formats are JPG, PNG and WEBP. Players can manage their own token while DMs have full control of player and monster tokens – and of course DMs can block uploads if they choose.

“Custom Stickers help set the stage and add depth to your game. Grab art from the internet or create your own, then drag and drop them onto an open space on the map. You can now interact with your custom stickers just like you can with stickers from our library. And with the same JPG, PNG and WEBP formats available, let your creativity go wild. Personally, I’m excited about using transparent PNGs with custom opacity to build some super immersive and custom experiences.”

In the future the D&D Beyond team plan to build a way for DMs to upload and store their artwork for use in any campaign, to manage their own content library, and access and deploy that art directly from within the Maps VTT tool set.

Additionally, the team has also promised that more DM planning and organization tools are on the road map for D&D Beyond.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons and D&D Beyond news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services.