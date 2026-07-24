Dungeons and Dragons – D&D Beyond Adds Super Helpful Feature for Combat

D&D Beyond just rolled out its latest major update to the Maps VTT and the new feature is a game changer for complicated Dungeons and Dragons combat encounters.

D&D Beyond MAps Adds Condition Tracking

After a pretty slow start, the D&D Beyond Maps VTT is finally getting more frequent and significant updates over the course of 2026. There has been a ton of progress made this year to bring the VTT tool up-to-date with new and improved features, but there’s still a lot of work to do.

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The latest big step forward comes with this week’s addition of Condition Tracking. This new feature allows DMs to actually alter the conditions or status for any token involved in combat (players or monsters). Anyone who has ever run a complicated combat encounter in D&D Beyond can confirm that this will be a huge help.

To use the new feature, DMs can select any token on the Maps VTT, open the dedicated conditions modal, and the standard conditions are just a click away—drop Blinded, Grappled, or Prone on a creature with a couple clicks, then get right back to the action.

Condition icons show up directly on the token’s context menu, too, so the whole table can remember what exactly is affecting who. Whether an enemy knocks your Fighter Prone or a well-timed Hold Person leaves the boss Paralyzed, everyone can strategize accordingly.

Additionally, the conditions will also sync between Character Sheets and Maps. When you add or remove a condition from the Conditions section on your Character Sheet, it will sync live with Maps. Note that sometimes you’ll have to refresh the character sheet to force it to re-sync with Maps. This is an issue that the D&D Beyond team is aware of and plans to address in a future update.

The D&D Beyond team has already confirmed that they are taking a summer break for the first week of August, so there likely won’t be too many more updates for the next week or so. Here is how the break impacts the upcoming schedule:

No changelog will be released on Monday

Moving August’s Monthly D&D Beyond Drop from August 6 to August 13. There will still be a Drop-in Encounter released that week.

There will be no Arcana Unleashed Play-Along Pack release; we will release two packs (one for episode 5 and another for episode 6) on August 13.

Moderators will still be available, but there will be delays in anything that may require escalation to the Community team.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on Dungeons and Dragons and the latest D&D Beyond features and content.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now physically at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services.