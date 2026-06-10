Dungeons and Dragons – D&D Beyond Announces Changes to Content Drops

Dungeons and Dragons players who use the D&D Beyond platform provided a ton of feedback on the new Drops programs and the creators are already announcing some big changes based on the community feedback.

D&D Beyond has been making a ton of changes in 2026 to make its subscription model more valuable to players and DMs. In addition to exciting updates to the Maps VTT, the team also created a new perk called D&D Beyond Drops this year.

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D&D Beyond Drops are monthly packs of content that subscribers get without any additional purchases. So far, the Drops have included QuickPlay Maps, enemy Stat Blocks, Spells, and even Magic Items. Unfortunately, D&D Beyond users who are not subscribers have been missing out on the chance to purchase this content a la carte.

“D&D Beyond Drops: a new way for Hero Tier and Master Tier subscribers to get play-ready content on D&D Beyond every single week.”

The community has been vocal in its feedback on Drops and the team at D&D Beyond has announced two areas that they are looking to address in future updates.

Content Sharing

Originally, D&D Beyond made the business decision to not make Drops content eligible for Master Tier content sharing.

The community was frustrated with this decision and it sounds like the team might be changing course:

“It’s clear that was not the right decision and we need to find a way to give Master Tier subscribers the ability to content share Drops. We have been taking another look and expect to have an update on the feasibility of content sharing in the next few weeks.”

Availability for Non-Subscribers

The original communication around Drops did not include any information about if or how non-subscribers could access this content. The team heard a lot of feedback on that point and issued this update:

“We will commit to releasing at least yearly D&D Beyond Drops bundles on the D&D Beyond marketplace every year (in May), covering the previous year’s content and purchasable for all players. We have ways to further augment this with player feedback. For now, I wanted to make that baseline commitment clear.”

Be sure to check back soon for more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the season of horror continues for the TTRPG.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now. Ravenloft: The Horrors Within releases June 16 and will be available in print and digitally through D&D Beyond.