Dungeons and Dragons – D&D Beyond Confirms Crucial Feature for World of Warcraft Expansion

Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft is going to allow players to recreate every class and specialization combo from the beloved MMO at the tabletop and D&D Beyond is rolling out an exciting feature to help make those character sheets more manageable.

D&D Beyond Will SUpport D&D: World of WArcraft Character Creation

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

VICE had a chance to attend a special Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft deep dive recently and learn a lot of new details about the upcoming gameplay expansion. During the chat I took the opportunity to ask the team I took the opportunity to ask the team how well the new class customizations would be supported in the D&D Beyond VTT.

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James Wyatt and Ben Petrisor took the time to talk through the approach to mapping each WoW class to a D&D class and subclass and explained the handful of features and spells that will need to be swamped out to support the changes.

Apparently, this won’t be an issue for D&D Beyond users and the VTT team play to fully support Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft character creation and character sheet management in the tool.

D&D Beyond’s product marketing manager shared that D&D Beyond will give players everything they need to quickly recreate their WoW character or craft a brand-new Azeroth character.

The visual quickbuilder will allow players to make a level 1 D&D: WoW character with just a couple of clicks. Additionally, players can explore 40 pre-build WoW character options if they would like to jump into an adventure right away.

More details about the addition of the D&D: World of Warcraft classes making their way into the D&D Beyond Quickbuilder tool will hopefully arrive in the coming weeks as the book’s launch approaches.

Many tabletop gaming fans may still prefer to manage their character sheet with pencil and paper, but the D&D Beyond character sheet tool does provide a convenient alternative, especially for gamers who might be playing remotely and using the Maps tool anyway.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The D&D: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases on November 17, 2026.