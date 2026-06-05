Dungeons and Dragons – D&D Beyond June Drop Gives Players New Spells and Magic Items

The latest content drop in D&D Beyond offers players and DMs some exciting new tools for their next Dungeons and Dragons adventures.

D&D Beyond June Content Drop Adds New Spells and Magic Items for Players

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Each month D&D Beyond offers subscribers a handful of special perks to make the monthly fee worth it. It used to be that the only real perk was a monthly digital dice set, but in recent months the service has expanded the perks to also offer new player options and DM tools.

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This month is a pretty exciting one for players, who are getting access to three new spells and three magic items. Here is everything they can expect to find in the June drop:

Spells

Searing Orb. This is a level 2 spell available to Clerics and Paladins. You’re able to throw a pulsing orb of energy at one enemy before engulfing nearby foes in a flash of light.

This is a level 2 spell available to Clerics and Paladins. You’re able to throw a pulsing orb of energy at one enemy before engulfing nearby foes in a flash of light. Tortoise Shell. This is a level 2 spell available to Artificers, Druids, and Rangers. This spell bolsters your defenses – provided you don’t move.

This is a level 2 spell available to Artificers, Druids, and Rangers. This spell bolsters your defenses – provided you don’t move. Void Star. This is a level 7 spell available to Warlocks and Wizards. You hurl a fragment of a dark star at an enemy that deals damage when you first hit and some extra damage at the end of its next turn.

Magic Items

Amulet of Retributive Healing. This is a Rare Wondrous Item with 3 charges. If you heal someone, you can expend a charge to heal for the same amount of HP.

This is a Rare Wondrous Item with 3 charges. If you heal someone, you can expend a charge to heal for the same amount of HP. Eternal Chalk. This is a Common Wondrous Item. Chalk that never breaks or wears down, and it writes in any color of your choice, leaving marks that only you can erase.

This is a Common Wondrous Item. Chalk that never breaks or wears down, and it writes in any color of your choice, leaving marks that only you can erase. Salubrious Armor. This is Rare Armor (that can come in the form of Plate Armor or Scale Mail). This armor gives you a brief bonus to AC whenever you’re healed.

Additionally, players are getting four character sheet portrait frames inspired by D&D’s most iconic creatures.

D&D Beyond June Content Drop Adds Monsters and Maps for DMs

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Players aren’t the only ones getting some new toys to play with though. This month’s drop also includes some very helpful additions for DMs who want to plan a terrifying encounter for their players.

These are Celestial Horrors that DMs will have access to for encounters:

Angel of Death (CR 14). Also known as carperi, angels of death collect souls of important or problematic mortals. They’re sent by their divine masters to make sure that the soul isn’t lost or intercepted.

Angel of Obsession (CR 6). Also known as khulexi, angels of obsession are guardian angels warped by their own vigilance to become obsessed with their wards.

Angel of Slaughter (CR 25). Also known as myrmeriks, angels of slaughter serve divine beings who wish to unleash their wrath on transgressors against their holy or unholy wills.

Angel of Vengeance (CR 9). Also known as umulti, angels of vengeance are former planetars who’ve been corrupted by the evil acts they’ve performed in service to good causes.

Dungeon Masters also gain access to five new Horror Maps. Each of the five maps within the Maps VTT would be well suited for a horror/Ravenloft-type game.

Here are their names and locations of the new Maps within Maps VTT:

Dungeons > Stronghold > Temple Complex of Blood

Interiors > Academic > Library in the Shadowfell

Interiors > Religious > Temple in the Shadowfell

Urban > Gravesite > Graveyard and Tomb

Wilderness > Ruins > Ruins of Draconic Bone

That should be everything players and DMs need to know about the June drop. Be sure to check back soon for more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now. Ravenloft: The Horrors Within releases June 16 and will be available in print and digitally through DnD Beyond.