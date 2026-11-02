Dungeons and Dragons – D&D Beyond Release Adds 20 Spells and New Vehicle Mechanics

Dungeons and Dragons players can now pick up the latest D&D Beyond partnered content and access a cozy campaign setting with tons of new spells and other exciting mechanics to check out.

Dungeons and Dragons – Obojima: Tales From Yatamon Adds New Spells and Vehicle Rules

Screenshot: 1985 Games/D&D Beyond

The latest addition to D&D Beyond offers players the chance to step into a Studio Ghibli-esque cozy campaign or adventure. Obojima: Tales From Yatamon allows players to build a character with a modern twist using all new player options, encounter fantastic and eclectic creatures, or use the new vehicle mechanics to explore Obojima’s largest city.

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The content is available now on D&D Beyond for $29.99 and includes a ton of content for both players and Dungeon Masters. One of the most exciting additions on the player side is the ability to access 20 new spells that highlight the city’s special magics.

Additionally, the new content also includes 10 vehicles and brand new mechanics for using those modes of transportation to explore the setting.

“In Tales from Yatamon, we detail a variety of First Age vehicles, handmade contraptions and popular mounts within the city. This includes well-known rides, such as the Courrier Brigade’s Flying Lantern, and Captain Clintock’s Swordfish submersible, the Pointue.”

All vehicles in the book work alongside the rules presented within the 2024 Player’s Handbook.

The new Vehicle Expert feat allows players to drive vehicles like K-trucks and Vespas throughout the city and into adventure.

Players interested in the full book can find all of the following features:

3 subclasses built from the unique cultures of the city.

20 new spells that highlight the city’s special magics.

20 city based creatures and disposition system.

10 magic items one might only find in the First Age city and 6 Feats

10 Vehicles and Brand New Mechanics

20+ detailed locations to explore.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The Obojima: Tales From Yatamon supplement is available now on D&D Beyond.