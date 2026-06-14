Dungeons and Dragons – DDB Makes Big Change to Content Sharing

Dungeon Masters who subscribe to D&D Beyond just got a whole new category of content that they can share with their players.

After years of very slow progress on its offerings, D&D Beyond has made some major road map progress in the first half of 2026. In addition to offering Dungeons and Dragons players some major improvements to the Maps virtual tabletop, the service also started offering subscribers additional content in the form of Beyond Drops.

Videos by VICE

Beyond Drops offers Dungeons and Dragons players who subscribe to the service frequent content drops of maps, spells, magic items, and creature stat blocks. The drops include content that is useful for both players and DMs.

Although the addition was quickly a big hit with subscribers, users who don’t subscribe had some complaints about the lack of content sharing and the inability to purchase any of this content a la carte without a subscription.

The D&D Beyond team responded to those complaints fairly quickly with a promise to try and make things right. In addition to confirming that there will be at least a once a year chance to purchase the Beyond Drops content without a subscription, now there are also details on how content sharing will work going forward.

The first change is live now and has given Master Tier subscribers the power to share player options and monsters through the content sharing tool that is already available to them. Additionally, a follow up patch will arrive by Thursday, June 18 and make all D&D Beyond Drops Maps content also enabled for Master Tier content sharing.

This is a big win for the community who quickly voiced their concerns and opinions about the lack of content sharing. It also may help the D&D Beyond team gain some additional goodwill, as they have been trying to prove that they are listening more closely and making tweaks and changes at a more aggressive pace than they had for the previous years of community management and development.

As the Maps VTT continues to grow and the D&D Beyond subscription perks continue to evolve, it will be very interesting to see how the larger TTRPG community does or does not embrace D&D Beyond and how the tool fits into the complicated ecosystem that already includes some big competition with tools like Roll20 and Foundry.

Be sure to check back soon for more DM and player tools and other Dungeons and Dragons and TTRPG news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now digitally or physically through local game shops.