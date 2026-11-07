Dungeons and Dragons DMs Can Now Claim New Monsters, Maps, and Stickers

Dungeons and Dragons players can now check out all the contents include in the D&D Beyond Drop for November 2026, including some exciting new encounter resources for dungeon masters.

All DM Resources in D&D Beyond November Drop

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast/Irina Nordsol

Another month has arrived, which means D&D Beyond subscribers can claim a ton of new resources from the latest content drop. The November supply of resources includes some very new character options for players, but there’s plenty for dungeon masters to look forward to, as well.

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The drop includes new monsters, maps, and stickers with a Ysgard theme. Here is a full breakdown of every included:

Creatures

Dread Linnorm (CR 17). These twin-headed dragons fight with a mix of ice and fire and are eager to tear heroes apart, limb from limb.

Firre (CR 4). These celestial beings are ardent champions of art and innocents across the Upper Planes and the Material Plane.

Valkyrie (CR 9). These fierce warriors are born from the blood spilled from gods in battles and wield the power of divine justice.

Maps

Celestial Mountain Slope. A gently flowing brook meanders down this heavenly mountainside, offering you a moment’s respite before the next fight. It can be found under Wilderness > Mountain. Cartographer: Mike Schley.

Musicians’ Amphitheater. In this celestial amphitheater, can you put on a performance worthy of the gods? It can be found under Urban > Park. Cartographer: Mike Schley.

Yggdrasil’s Roots. Explore the World Tree’s roots, where paths to every plane twist beneath your feet. It can be found under Wilderness > Forest. Cartographer: Mike Schley.

Stickers

Ysgard Sticker Pack. We also have 6 new (each with a variant, for a total of 12) battle-inspired stickers for you to customize your maps with.

That’s a ton of new content for DMs to throw into an upcoming adventure or campaign.

“When I learned that we were doing the Season of Champions, I knew that we had to shine a light on the Heroic Domains of Ysgard, and by extension, the Upper Planes as a whole! Terrifying combatants await your players – and the maps we’ve added this month will help you set the stage (heh) for unforgettable experiences on the Upper Planes.”

Players can enjoy these resources for now and keep an eye out for the next drop in early December. Many players will also be kicking off World of Warcraft-inspired adventures and campaigns during the Season of Champions, now that early access to those books has started for some groups.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond. The November D&D Beyond Drop is available now for subscribers.