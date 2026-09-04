Dungeons and Dragons DMs Gain Access To New Monsters, Maps, And A Fantastic Location

Dungeons and Dragons DMs are getting a ton of new resources to add to their toolbox this week with the latest D&D Beyond Drop.

The September D&D Beyond Drop is a very exciting one for subscribers and brings a lot of unique, magic-focused content to the virtual table. Players can claim a new playable species and some spells, but DMs have a lot to explore too.

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First off, the Drop adds three monsters to the aresenal for DMs:

Bondbeast: Bond with an animal to transform it into a loyal guardian.

Bond with an animal to transform it into a loyal guardian. Mageguard Sphere: Bond with a small floating sphere that protects its ward from spells or other magical effects.

Bond with a small floating sphere that protects its ward from spells or other magical effects. Magiplasm: Bond with an intelligent and eerie ooze, capable of redirecting magic.

There are also three new maps coming to the library for DMs to work into their play sessions.

Arcane Laboratory: What arcane experiments or research have taken place here? In Maps VTT, it can be found under Interior > Academic > Arcane Laboratory. Cartographer: Mike Schley

What arcane experiments or research have taken place here? In Maps VTT, it can be found under Interior > Academic > Arcane Laboratory. Cartographer: Mike Schley Decrepit Wizard’s Tower: What secrets lay hidden in this abandoned tower? In Maps VTT, it can be found under Dungeons > Ruins > Decrepit Wizard’s Tower. Cartographer: Mike Schley

What secrets lay hidden in this abandoned tower? In Maps VTT, it can be found under Dungeons > Ruins > Decrepit Wizard’s Tower. Cartographer: Mike Schley Failed Ritual Site: What were they trying to summon… and what could’ve caused this much destruction? In Maps VTT, it can be found under Interior > Municipal > Failed Ritual Site. Cartographer: Mike Schley

One of the most exciting parts of the September Drop though is the new Fantastic Location. This is a brand-new type of content for Drops and combines with the new Scene Prep tools to offer DMs a living location that they can easily drop players into.

“Using DDB’s tools, we give you an entire region to play with, to customize, and to build your own adventures from. We handle all the prep; you just need to add it to your campaign and alter the details as you see fit.”

This month’s drop offers players a bit of a different spin on the popular Phandalin location that many DMs will already have some familiarity with from the Starter Set.

“It contains a lot of fundamental necessities for a starting D&D area: a seemingly peaceful locale surrounded by various degrees of wilderness, a diverse and interesting cast of NPCs with problems that they need help solving, and of course, the ever-classic tavern (in fact, Phandalin has two!)”

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond.