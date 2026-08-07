Dungeons and Dragons – Every New Tool Announced for D&D Beyond

Dungeons and Dragons has big plans for D&D Beyond in the coming year, including some long-requested features for both players and dungeons masters.

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Dungeons and Dragons made a ton of huge announcements at Gen Con 2026 to build up hype for the coming year of content. In addition to revealing the official D&D: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion and a return to the Dark Sun campaign setting, there were also some teasers about new tools coming to D&D Beyond.

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Most of the attention from the big keynote definitely focused on the upcoming sourcebooks and adventures, but lots of players and DMs will also want to take note of some big promises being made for the near future of D&D Beyond.

First off, a teaser trailer showcased the team’s vision for an all-new mobile app for D&D Beyond. The modernized app would allow players to quickly access everything they need to manage their character sheet, attacks, inventory, and spellbook whether they’re playing remotely or in-person.

The all-new D&D Beyond mobile app is in development and is being built from the ground up to make in-person play easier. Powered by a new rules engine developed over the past two years, the app is designed to surface the right roll or reference quickly during a session.

An early version of the app is planned for early 2027, with features added over time based on player feedback.

Additionally, D&D Beyond is rolling out several requested features over the coming months:

a rebuilt site search

new DM prep tools including a scene manager, map pins, and bookmarking

mapless DM tools for running encounters without the Maps VTT

DMs who frequently run games through D&D Beyond have a lot to look forward to with these upcoming tools. The ability to have DM prep tools an to run encounters without the Maps VTT are both very highly-requested features that the community has been asking for since the launch of Maps.

Players haven’t seen any previews of what the Scene Manager will be or how it will work quite yet, but that tool also sounds very interesting and could help bring the D&D Beyond experience closer to parity with some of the other VTT options that are available.

Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more news and updates on Dungeons and Dragons and D&D Beyond.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services.