Dungeons and Dragons – Everything to Know About The Upcoming Arcana-Themed Sourcebook

The Season of Horror will be wrapping up at the end of the summer and Dungeons and Dragons players will be able to dive into the next major sourcebook—Arcana Unleashed.

Arcana Unleashed Gameplay Expansion Arrives on September 15

The horror-themed Ravenloft Dungeons and Dragons sourcebook is available now and many players and DMs are still busy working through the new content and planning their next characters and campaigns.

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That said, it will only be a few more months before Arcana Unleashed and its companion campaign book, Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall, arrive on September 15.

Similar to the last sourcebook, Arcana Unleashed is intended to provide content for both players and DMs. There will be tons of new subclasses for players to explore, new spells, monsters, and even a level 1 adventure.

Here is a breakdown of the key features included in Arcana Unleashed:

Eight Subclasses Steeped in the Arcane Arcana Unleashed adds 8 subclasses for spellcasters and martials alike . Draw power from a dying god as a Vestige Patron Warlock, lace every blow with magic as a Warrior of the Mystic Arts Monk, or weave spells into your shots as an Arcane Archer Fighter. Rounding out the roster are the Arcana Domain Cleric and four Wizard subclasses that specialize in particular Schools of Magic—Conjurer, Enchanter, Necromancer, and Transmuter.

Nine Factions and a Society Run on Magic Arcana Unleashed introduces 9 arcane factions , each with its own leadership, renown rewards, bastion facilities, member benefits, and rivalries. Chart the multiverse with the Conjuration-focused Horizon Weavers, trade in secrets with the Enchantment-focused Bejeweled Conclave, dissect death alongside the Necromancy-focused Covenant of the Grave, or steal dangerous knowledge with the shadowy Ninth Quill. The book also adds 10 backgrounds , most of which are tied to a faction, so you can shape your character’s story by embroiling them in the rivalries and alliances of arcane politics.

Evolving Magic Items and 45+ Arcane Treasures With over 45 magic items included in the vaults of this tome, your campaign will be brimming with rare and legendary arcane treasure, including new evolving magic items. These powerful relics grow in step with their wielder, unlocking new powers as their bond deepens.

A Bestiary of Living Magic Featuring 19 magical creatures , from mysterious allies to lethal foes, your campaign will never be lacking for magical friends and foes. Face Archmages specializing in every school of magic, spell-warped Darkenbeasts, Living Spells, and the immortal CR17 mage Venger.

Expand Your Spellbook With 33 Spells and 20+ Feats Every arcane hero needs new tricks. Arcana Unleashed teaches you how to tap into the Weave with 33 new and revised spells —more than half of which are level 5 or above. You can also customize your character with more than 20 feats spanning the Origin, Fighting Style, General, and Epic Boon categories . Together, they let you harness magic for a spellslinging warrior, deepen your connection to your magical familiar, or chase pure arcane firepower.

Begin With Tomb of the Shadow Serpents When the immortal mage Venger tempts your party with forbidden power buried in a dangerous crypt, few adventurers can resist the pull—and fewer still walk out alive. To put all your magical miscellany into play right away, Arcana Unleashed contains Tomb of the Shadow Serpents, a level 1 adventure built as a one- to two-session jumping-off point.



In addition to the massive list of content included in the Arcana Unleashed sourcebook, there will also be other related products available throughout the fall. Players can expect the Deadfall campaign book and a Map Pack.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more details, news, and updates as the launch of Arcana Unleashed gets closer.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services.