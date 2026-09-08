Dungeons and Dragons – Fall D&D Beyond Partnered Content Schedule Includes New Classes, Subclasses, and Herbalist Rules

Dungeons and Dragons players have a ton of content arriving on D&D Beyond this fall, including a long list of partnered content drops that bring a ton of new optional rules, classes, and subclasses to the 5e and 5.5e experiences.

D&D Beyond Full PArtnered Content Release Schedule

Screenshot: Sterling Vermin Adventuring Co.

Dungeons and Dragons players have a ton of exciting content to explore in the comings months. September brings the release of the Arcana Unleashed Gameplay Expansion and the Deadfall campaign and in just a few months the first Universes Beyond book will arrive with the launch of the Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion.

Videos by VICE

In addition to those official Wizards of the Coast releases, there is also a stacked partnered content lineup that D&D Beyond will be adding to the Marketplace in the coming weeks and months. The full lineup includes two new classes for players to explore, in addition to a cozy settings, herbalist rules, and a ton of Greyhawk content.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the full partnered content schedule:

The Magus Class (5.5e) – September 29, 2026 Sterling Vermin Prepare to wield spell and steel with equal skill as the ultimate warrior-mage, the Magus class for 5.5e! Included with the Magus class are 6 subclasses and over thirty spells!

Obojima: Tales from Yatamon (5.5e) – October 27, 2026 1985 Games Welcome to Yatamon, Obojima’s largest city and home to 3 new subclasses, including the Neko Duelist, a unique Fighter trained by the awakened cat warriors that live within the city. Also found in the release is a collection of new spells, creatures, backgrounds, feats, and magic items—as well as an all-new set of rules for fixing and operating vehicles.

Warlord Player Pack (5e) – December 1, 2026 Kibbles The Warlord takes to the field with a complete class package, including 8 subclasses, each supporting unique ways to empower your allies and demoralize your foes. Change the odds as a brilliant Tactician, or defy them as a bold Paragon. Confront your foes head-on as a brave Chieftain, or slip from their grasp as a nimble Dancer. Stand tall and issue decrees as an imperious Noble, or slip through the forest unseen as a cunning Packleader. Be the bulwark and helping hand for your allies as a stalwart Commander, or crush the spirits of your foes beneath your boots as a terrifying Dreadlord. Are you ready to take command?

Herbarium (5.5e) – December 15, 2026 Crow & Crown Bring the untameable wilds to your gaming table! Herbarium includes everything you need to embrace your inner herbalist, including foraging mechanics and plants; witchy player backgrounds and subclasses; new occult-inspired spells; craftable poisons, potions, and items; folklore-inspired creatures; and more.

Legends of Greyhawk: Heralds of the Old One (5.5e) – October Baldman Games Journey through the Land of Iuz and the Horned Society to unravel a far-reaching and deadly conspiracy orchestrated by an old foe, Iuz the Evil! Three adventures for levels 5-10 are included in this bundle, with themes perfect for the season. Approved for play in the Legends of Greyhawk organized play campaign or for use as compelling one-shots for your home games.

Legends of Greyhawk: The Ruins of Castle Greyhawk (5.5e) – November Baldman Games Delve into the ruins of Castle Greyhawk! Four adventures for levels 5-10 are included in this bundle, featuring the iconic three towers and the dungeons beneath them. Approved for play in the Legends of Greyhawk organized play campaign or for use as compelling one-shots for your home games.

Legends of Greyhawk: Beasts of Johrase (5.5e) – December West Coast Adventurer’s Guild Mingle with wealthy elites, fend off fierce forces from the Rift, and meet unusual creatures at the farmers market! Four adventures for levels 1-4 are included in this bundle. Approved for play in the Legends of Greyhawk organized play campaign or for use as compelling one-shots for your home games.



There may be some surprise additions revealed in the future, but for now that appears to be the full lineup of partnered content through December.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons and D&D Beyond news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services.