Dungeons and Dragons – Greyhawk: Crown of the Witch Queen Revealed

Dungeons and Dragons revealed a ton of new information at Gen Con 2026, including confirmation that one of 2027’s major releases will feature a return to the Greyhawk campaign settings.

Dungeons and Dragons Season of Sword & Sorcery Details Revealed

The Dungeons and Dragons team took the stage at Gen Con 2026 and unveiled details about the full upcoming year of content for the TTRPG. In addition to confirming the D&D: World of Warcraft rumors, the game also promised returns to multiple highly-requested campaign settings.

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Not only will D&D return to the Dark Sun campaign setting in 2027 during the Season of Survival, but the game is also planning a major return to Greyhawk. During the upcoming 2027 Season of Sword & Sorcerey, the centerpiece release will be Greyhawk: Crown of the Witch Queen.

Greyhawk continued as a theme at Gen Con with the reveal of Greyhawk: Crown of the Witch Queen. In this brand-new adventure, players return to the setting where it all began to decide Greyhawk’s fate amid the return and ascent of Drelnza, the vampire daughter of Iggwilv the Witch Queen—perhaps better known as Tasha—as she seeks to claim her birthright.

Greyhawk: Crown of the Witch Queen is going to be a full-length adventure set on the world of Oerth.

2027 will kick off with the Season of Survival and the Dark Sun products, so fans of Greyhawk will need to wait until the spring or summer of 2027 before the Crown of the Witch Queen arrives. Wizards of the Coast didn’t confirm the specific release date for the product, but we do know the general order of seasons for 2027.

The team didn’t share many specific details about the Crown of the Witch Queen just yet, but hopefully there will be plenty of useful tools for DMs who want to run an adventure in the classic setting and potentially some new character options for players to create new Greyhawk characters.

After the Sword & Sorcery season concludes, players will be able to move on from Greyhawk and into a galaxy far, far away with the Dungeons and Dragons: Star Wars crossover during the Season of Rebellion.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons coverage throughout Gen Con 2026.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services. Greyhawk: Crown of the Witch Queen will arrive in 2027.