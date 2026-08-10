Dungeons and Dragons – How to Find A Group (Or a DM) Through D&D Beyond

A new feature arriving on D&D Beyond aims to help bring Dungeons and Dragons communities together and make it easier for players to find groups or hire a Dungeon Master.

D&D Beyond Details New LFG Features

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The recent Dungeons and Dragons keynote at Gen Con 2026 dropped a ton of exciting news for the future of the TTRPG. In addition to returning to the Dark Sun campaign setting, the game is also going to introduce major IP crossovers with World of Warcraft and Star Wars sets.

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Beyond just the upcoming sourcebooks, the panel also teased some changes to how players will be able to engage with the D&D community and find a table of likeminded fans to play with. The D&D Beyond LFG features were introduced as a new way to help provide three paths for players to find a game.

“It arrives with three paths to the table: a new D&D Event Finder where local game stores can post events for players to discover and attend; a rebuilt official D&D Discord server with a dedicated Find a Game section; and a partnership with StartPlaying that lets new players book one of its top-rated professional Dungeon Masters for just $0.99 for a limited time.”

Users have three different options to explore as they’re trying to find their next in-person or remote Dungeons and Dragons game:

D&D Event Finder – Play in Person Near You: Find official D&D events hosted at local game stores near you. Whether you’re brand new or a seasoned player, there’s a table waiting for you.

Find official D&D events hosted at local game stores near you. Whether you’re brand new or a seasoned player, there’s a table waiting for you. Startplaying – Play with a Professional DM: Schedule a game led by StartPlaying Games’ expert Dungeon Masters, guaranteed to run a wonderful experience for new or seasoned players.

Schedule a game led by StartPlaying Games’ expert Dungeon Masters, guaranteed to run a wonderful experience for new or seasoned players. D&D Discord – Join a Party Online: Connect with players around the world, find groups looking for members, and dive into games happening right now—no matter where you are.

These are all brand-new features, so it will be very interesting to see how the community decides to engage with them and how much use they get.

In addition to the LFG features, D&D Beyond also teased a long list of new gameplay features coming to the platform. Some of the biggest highlights include an upcoming revised mobile app experience and a ton of new DM prep tools.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other online services.