Dungeons and Dragons – How To Unlock Horde and Alliance Character Sheet Backdrops

Many Dungeons and Dragons players now preparing characters for their upcoming Azeroth-themed adventures or campaigns and for a limited-time they can claim a faction-specific character backdrop on D&D Beyond.

D&D Beyond Releases Free Horde and Alliance Character Backdrops

Although lots of Dungeons and Dragons players still make their character sheets with a paper in pencil like in the original days of the game, there are also plenty of digital tools available to help with that process. D&D Beyond’s character sheets add another layer of customization to the character management process by allowing players to apply different art backdrops that they have access to through the platform.

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Most D&D Beyond character backdrops unlock as part of another purchase or are included in the subscriber monthly content drops, but the latest additions can be claimed for free by anyone who has a D&D Beyond account.

To help celebrate the upcoming launch and the pre-release window for Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft, D&D Beyond has released a faction quiz that results in players gaining the ability to unlock a faction-specific WoW character backdrop.

Players who want to claim the Horde or Alliance (or both) character backdrops should visit the “For the Horde or Alliance?” quiz and complete the activity. At the end of the activity, players will find a screen that includes their quiz results and the option to claim their reward. Players can control which result they get by using their WoW knowledge to strategically answer the questions that are leading toward the faction of their preference.

Once the backdrop has been claimed, players can visit a character, click their portrait, and then select Change Sheet Appearance. From here, players can click Backdrop and find all the backdrops they have access to. Towards the bottom there will be a WOW BACKDROPS section that includes either (or both) of the Azeroth themed backdrops. It is possible to claim both backdrops by completing the quiz twice with different answers.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons and World of Warcraft news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases November 17, 2026.