Dungeons and Dragons Icons Confirms Future Plans for Drizzt and More

Dungeons and Dragons recently revealed a ton of plans for the future of the TTRPG, including a return to some of the game’s most popular locations and characters with the D&D Icons line.

D&D Icons Will Return to Greyhawk, Dragonlance, and The LEgend of Drizzt

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Dungeons and Dragons certainly laid out an ambitious plan for the coming year or so for the TTRPG brand. In addition to returning to classic campaign settings and partnerships with World of Warcraft and Star Wars, the team also teased collaborations with some of the game’s most iconic creatives from over the years.

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Actor and D&D enthusiast Joe Manganiello took the stage during the event to unveil D&D Icons and tease some upcoming work with D&D heavy hitters like Tracy Hickman, Luke Gygax, and R.A. Salvatore.

D&D Icons is a new initiative led by Joe Manganiello that pairs legendary creators and visionaries with the D&D team to shape the future of the game. Icons will touch everything from setting guides and adventure modules to accessories and beyond, all in close collaboration with the studio.

he first three major collaborations that will come out of the D&D Icons initiative include:

Dragonlance, with Tracy Hickman – Dragonlance is returning, with co-creator Tracy Hickman working with the team to give this storied setting a new, epic treatment.

– Dragonlance is returning, with co-creator Tracy Hickman working with the team to give this storied setting a new, epic treatment. Greyhawk, with Luke Gygax – Greyhawk is coming back as well. Luke Gygax is working from his father Gary Gygax’s previously unreleased notes to build classic Greyhawk experiences planned for 2027, seen partly through the eyes of the archmage Melf.

– Greyhawk is coming back as well. Luke Gygax is working from his father Gary Gygax’s previously unreleased notes to build classic Greyhawk experiences planned for 2027, seen partly through the eyes of the archmage Melf. Drizzt Do’Urden, with R.A. Salvatore – No D&D Icons lineup would be complete without the creator of the game’s most enduring character—R.A. Salvatore. His Drizzt books have hit the New York Times bestseller list more than 20 times, selling over 50 million copies in a dozen languages.

– No D&D Icons lineup would be complete without the creator of the game’s most enduring character—R.A. Salvatore. His Drizzt books have hit the New York Times bestseller list more than 20 times, selling over 50 million copies in a dozen languages. Drizzt holds a special place in the world of D&D, and we’re excited to bring the most legendary drow the Forgotten Realms has ever seen back to the table.

No specific products were actually announced during the teaser, so it’s a little hard to know what to expect. It sounds like the end results could be anything from sourcebooks, campaign settings, new crossover novels, or other merchandise.

Hopefully as the year plays out more details will be revealed about the first real products available as part of the D&D Icons lineup.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on Dungeons and Dragons.

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