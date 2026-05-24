Dungeons and Dragons Is Adding New Maps, Monsters, and More Tools for Dungeon Masters

Dungeons and Dragons is preparing to drop a huge sourcebook next month and the upcoming content is jam-packed with new options for Dungeon Masters to add to their toolbox.

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Dungeons and Dragons is preparing to kick off its Season of Horror with a giant new sourcebook arriving next month. Ravenloft: The Horrors Within contains a ton of inspiration for horror-themed one-shot and campaigns that should help dungeon masters kick off any type of terrifying adventure they would like.

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One of the biggest additions for DMs is going to be the pre-built library of Darklords. Ravenloft: The Horrors Within includes 17 fully realized Darklords equipped with legendary actions and domain-spanning powers that make them epic confrontations for your party. These Darklords are perfect BBEG (big bad evil guy) options that can be the overarching villain for a new campaign.

Additionally, each of the 16 Domains of Dread comes ready-to-run with a one-shot adventure—including a quickplay map in D&D Beyond’s Maps VTT—and provides DMs with outlines for campaign arcs for characters of various levels.

Ravenloft: The Horrors Within also contains 20 new maps, revealing settlements and adventure sites across the Domains of Dread, from the city of Martira Bay and the village of Mordentshire, to the settings of tales of terror like the Old Kartakan Inn and Taverna, Shadowborn Manor, Van Richten’s Herbalist Shop, and the lightning rail carts of Cyre 1313.

One of the other most exciting additions for DMs is going to be a ton of new monster stat blocks that they can use to plan encounters for their players. In addition to the 17 challenging Darklords, the bestiary inside Ravenloft: The Horrors Within includes 41 monstrosities and 10 domain denizens.

One last interesting new tool for DMs to consider is some expanded explanation of the Tarokka deck and how to use it. Ravenloft: The Horrors Within presents new guidance on running tarokka readings in any adventure in the Domains of Dread, providing DMs advice on how to run fortunetelling encounters in any adventure and how to manipulate fate for storytelling purposes.

The new content isn’t just for DMs, though. Players have a ton of new character creation options to explore as well, including seven new and updated subclasses and four new playable species.

Be sure to check back soon for more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the season of horror continues for the TTRPG.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now. Ravenloft: The Horrors Within releases June 16 and will be available in print and digitally through DnD Beyond.