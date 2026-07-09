Dungeons and Dragons Living Spells Pack Offers Free New Spells, Monsters, and Magic Items

Dungeons and Dragons just dropped a brand-new free adventure for DMs and players to claim and it comes with a digital map, six Living Spells, monster stat blocks, and more.

Everything Included In The Dungeon Masters: Living Spells Play Along Pack

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Once again, D&D Beyond is offering Dungeons and Dragons fans a free play along pack themed around the latest episode of the Dungeon Masters liveplay.

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The standalone encounter is inspired by the ideas that series DM Jasmine Bhullar prepared for the latest session. The encounter doesn’t exactly match the way things played out in the episode, but are adapted so that they can easily be dropped in front of any group of level 6 players.

“Unstable spell components have manifested into Living Spells! Can your party infiltrate an arcane warehouse, take what they need, and avoid the magically dangerous foes?”

The full list of contents in the play along pack includes:

6 Living Spell stat blocks

The Evoker Archmage stat block

The Agent of the Ninth Quill character background

The Arcane Infiltrator Origin feat

The Idol of Good Fortunes evolving magic item

Ninth Quill faction information, including bastion and renown rewards

The most interesting mechanic at play in this particular play along is definitely the Living Spells. When a creature enters the warehouse, the dormant living spells begin violently straining against their containers. As experienced D&D players might expect, once the crates are broken or opened, the Living Spells break free and chaos is almost certain to ensue.

Players will likely be excited at the potential chance to grab a new Magic Item, as well. This play along pack includes the Idol of Good Fortunes, which has some very cool utility uses that vary depending on its rarity.

Claiming the play along pack does require a free D&D Beyond account, but does not require a paid subscription. Once DMs or players have claimed the pack, they will find all the contents available in the their D&D Beyond library.

The recurring play along pack series is one of a handful of recent new trends on D&D Beyond to offer more content and keep users engaged. Combined with the D&D Beyond Monthly Drops, the new pace of content does offer DMs tons of resources that they can use as inspiration for one-shots or additions to their own campaigns.

Be sure to check back soon for more Dungeons and Dragons and lots of other TTRPG news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops or digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services.