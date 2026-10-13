Dungeons and Dragons Modern Horror Adventure Adds A New Playable Species and 4 Backgrounds

Dungeons and Dragons has finally revealed all the details about its new modern horror adventure and the new collection includes some exciting new character options for players to explore.

Unlock The Reborn Species in Project Lamordia

After dropping a very mysterious and creepy teaser trailer a few weeks ago, D&D Beyond and Dungeons and Dragons are finally ready to unveil Project_Lamordia.

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“Monsters are now machines, spells become technology, and every unlocked door reveals a darker mystery. Built for eerie adventures and minimal prep, PROJECT_LAMORDIA is ready to run.”

The new modern horror adventure is available through D&D Beyond now for $14.99 and offers a collection of resources for both Dungeons Masters and players. DMs will find three one-shots that they can use to run some scary adventures during spooky season, while players get a brand-new playable species and new Dark Gifts.

Here is a full breakdown of everything included in the Project_Lamordia materials:

3 one-shots that can be connected into a full adventure, each with a map to traverse through the haunted halls of Mordenheim Kinetics

1 character species, the Reborn , whose consciousness was uploaded into a synthetic body after death

, whose consciousness was uploaded into a synthetic body after death 4 new character backgrounds and 4 feats (Dark Gifts)

New mechanics to help you play desperate survivors in a modern world, including 4 preset playable stat blocks

5 monstrous stat blocks blending gothic dread and technological horror

Terrify your table instantly with Project_Lamordia’s Quickplay Maps, complete with preloaded creature tokens, fog of war, and Scene Prep notes pinned to each map

Use a new species, the Reborn, who died on Mordenheim Kinetics’ operating table and woke up in a synthetic shell, with origin tables that decide what their memories lost in translation.

Players can also step into the role of a survivor with new backgrounds and feats designed for this techno-horror adventure.

It should be very exciting to see how many players and DMs embrace this new content and experiment with the modern horror settings over the next few weeks. The three one-shot adventures can be tackles as standalone content or woven into a large narrative.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services.