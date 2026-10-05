Dungeons and Dragons – New Class and 6 Subclasses Are Available Now

Dungeons and Dragons players can now dive into a brand-new class and begin exploring its subclass options thanks to the latest D&D Beyond partnered content release.

The Magus Class Arrives on D&D Beyond

Dungeons and Dragons players who are looking to make a new character that can seamlessly blend together magical powers and traditional combat may want to check out the latest release from Sterling Vermin Adventuring Co.

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The new release is available now on D&D Beyond and introduces the Magus Class to the 5.5e ruleset. The content is bundles with everything players need to check out the class and some extra spells and magic items.

Magi are gifted warriors that blend martial prowess with mystical puissance. Wielding spell and steel in tandem, Magi can render their enemies vulnerable to their magic with a look and invoke sigils to enhance their offensive and defensive abilities. Leveraging these diverse strengths, Magi can overcome even the most powerful adversaries and challenging obstacles.

The official Magus Class content costs $14.99 on D&D Beyond and includes the following features:

The Magus class

6 subclasses: Arcane Order, Heaven’s Guard, Knights Stygian, Shadow Court, Sidereal Cabal, Sylvan Circle.

30+ new spells available to the Magus and expanding the spell lists of other classes.

20 magic items every aspiring gish will wish for.

Here is a breakdown of each subclass, as well:

Arcane Order – Defend the Arcane Architecture of the Multiverse.

Heaven’s Guard – Make Heaven a Place on Earth.

Knight’s Stygian – Haunt the Unrighteous.

Shadow Court – Fight for Control from the Shadows.

Sidereal Cabal – Master Your Destiny (and Everyone Else’s Too).

Sylvan Circle – Protect Wild Creatures and Natural Wonders.

Since the Magi comes from partnered content, players should definitely consult with their DM before bringing one to the table.

D&D Beyond has a very strong partnered content lineup ready for the rest of the year and heading into 2027, so there should be plenty of content for players and DMs to check out in the coming months, as well.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services.