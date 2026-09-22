Dungeons and Dragons – New D&D Beyond Feature Adds More Customization to Maps

Dungeons and Dragons players are getting another long-awaited update to the D&D Beyond Maps tool that will allow DMs to add even more customization to their sessions.

The D&D Beyond Maps tool originally launched with pretty minimal features, but over the last year tons of enhancements have been made. The team at D&D Beyond have been listening to player feedback and providing much more frequent updates throughout 2026. The latest change has now arrived and gives dungeon masters a much-requested tool.

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Starting now, subscribers at the Master Tier will have access to custom reveals. For those unfamiliar, the reveal tool can currently be used to show a particular piece of artwork to players. Up until now that artwork has been limited to what is included in the official materials within the subscribers D&D Beyond library of books. This update removes that limitation.

“In Maps VTT, our Reveals Browser lets DMs show off the incredible art from our books: landscapes and scenery, treasures and puzzles, characters and monsters. But sometimes a piece of custom art is needed to tell the tale – especially for entirely homebrew campaigns!

Today we’re introducing Custom Reveals for Master Tier subscribers, a new feature in Maps that lets a DM reveal their own images (or videos!) directly to their players. Simply drag and drop an image from your computer straight onto the Reveals Drop Zone…”

Custom Reveals supports images in JPG, PNG and webp formats, and videos in webm and MP4. The team also teased that animated gifs are coming soon, as well.

Custom reveals are the first-part of a handful of releases that will give subscribers more customization options. The D&D Beyond team will be releasing Custom Stickers and Custom Token Art soon, along with a fully-functional Custom Uploads library system.

Now that phase one of these updates has rolled out, it will be very exciting to see how DMs use the feature and what sort of feedback the team receives in the coming weeks. Players can share their reactions on the D&D Beyond forms or the D&D Beyond Discord to ensure that it is seen by the team and taken into consideration.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons and D&D Beyond news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar platforms.