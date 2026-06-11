Dungeons and Dragons New DDB Update Improves Play on Mobile App

Dungeons and Dragons players who utilize D&D Beyond for their character sheets just got a big upgrade for the mobile app that should help improve game night.

DND Beyond Adds Shared Dice Rolls on Mobile

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Dungeons and Dragons players have a ton of options when it comes to digital tools for managing their character sheets, maps, or running remote gaming sessions. In addition to options like Roll20 and Foundry, some players use the D&D Beyond toolset.

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For players who use D&D Beyond and prefer the mobile app over the the desktop experience, a new update will now make it easier to share in the joys and heartbreak or dice rolls from everyone at the table.

Now that Shared Dice is available on Android and iOS, players can roll dice on any platform, and the whole party can see those 3D dice roll, not just see the result, no matter where they’re playing.

This free update, available for iOS and Android, includes:

Real-time shared dice rolls on mobile

Cross-platform visibility across web and mobile

A more communal, table-like rolling experience

A new Clear Dice option in the dice roller

A select number of dice sets extra-optimized for mobile play

Shared Dice rolls may sound like a small thing, but for parties who are playing remotely, seeing everyone’s dice can add a ton of drama, suspense, and more moments of genuine connection to the session. This was a frequently-requested feature from the community over the years, so it’s very exciting to see it not only arrive in the platform, but also get support from the mobile app.

This is the latest in a pretty aggressive stream of updates to D&D Beyond in recent months. Other updates have added a Journal tool for DMs (which will arrive for players in a later update) and some big changes to the Maps UI to allow for easier access to Character Sheets and Monster details. Additionally, some recent changes to the subscriber perks also now give D&D Beyond players and DMs who subscribe additional maps, monster stat blocks, and more with recurring content drops.

Be sure to check back soon for more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the season of horror continues for the TTRPG.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now. Ravenloft: The Horrors Within releases June 16 and will be available in print and digitally through D&D Beyond.