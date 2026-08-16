Dungeons and Dragons – New Eberron Sourcebook Adds 6 New Subclasses and Species for Players

Dungeons and Dragons players who want to further explore the world of Eberron can now dive deeper into the setting with tons of new player creation options.

Frontiers of Eberron: Quickstone Adds Tons of New Player and DM Resources

Dungeons and Dragons recently took the stage at Gen Con 2026 and announced a huge roadmap of content coming to the game in the next years. From a World of Warcraft crossover to the return of the Dark Sun campaign setting, there was a bit of something for everyone.

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As players wait for those next major sourcebooks and adventures to arrive, there is still plenty of other content to check out. Fans of the Eberron campaign settings may be excited to learn that a new partnered content release is bringing 254 new pages of Eberron content to the game.

“Frontiers of Eberron: Quickstone is a comprehensive guide to Western Frontier, describing its towns, themes, customs and denizens in addition to options for players and Dungeon Masters. This includes a detailed exploration of the town of Quickstone, the ideal hub for a campaign on the frontier, as well as an adventure path that’s the perfect start to an Eberron campaign. Learn more about the Tieflings of the Venomous Demesne, the secretive Three Faces of Coin, the deadly cult of Orlassk, and far more. The Frontier awaits!”

The Frontiers of Eberron: Quickstone content is available now on D&D Beyond for $39.99. The digital content is fully compatible with the current version of Dungeons and Dragons and offers a ton of player and DM tools to help kick off a new adventure in the Western Frontier.

Here’s a full list of everything players and DMs can find inside the Frontiers of Eberron: Quickstone materials:

6 subclasses . Explore the Demonshard Barbarian, Nemesis Sorcerer, Bloodhound Ranger, and more!

. Explore the Demonshard Barbarian, Nemesis Sorcerer, Bloodhound Ranger, and more! 6 species and 5 backgrounds that allow you to play as a denizen of Droaam. Charm foes with your voice as a Harpy, petrify enemies as a Medusa, or play a true predator as a wild Worg!

that allow you to play as a denizen of Droaam. Charm foes with your voice as a Harpy, petrify enemies as a Medusa, or play a true predator as a wild Worg! 15 feats that support the species introduced in this book as well as options for wandslingers and Eberron’s unique druidic traditions! Hone your skills with Staff and Wand, or master the secrets of the Greensingers!

that support the species introduced in this book as well as options for wandslingers and Eberron’s unique druidic traditions! Hone your skills with Staff and Wand, or master the secrets of the Greensingers! 3 new spells and over 35 magic items including Daelkyr symbionts, treasures of Droaam, and fiendish relics!

including Daelkyr symbionts, treasures of Droaam, and fiendish relics! 25 monsters , including powerful Archfey, the Daelkyr Orlassk, and the dreadful Overlord Tol Kharash!

, including powerful Archfey, the Daelkyr Orlassk, and the dreadful Overlord Tol Kharash! Heart of Stone, an adventure path that will take player characters from 1st to 5th level!

That’s a ton of new source material for D&D players and dungeon masters to add to their tool box. Dungeons and Dragons has already promised more Eberron partnered content will be coming from Visionary Production & Design as part of the new studio partnerships deal, so this is possible the first of multiple Eberron products coming up.

“Three new studio partnerships will bring official content to more D&D settings: a return to Ravenloft and the Domains of Dread with Ghostfire Gaming in 2027; an Eberron adventure featuring the Lord of Blades from Visionary Productions in 2028; and new Forgotten Realms content from Kobold Press also coming in 2028.”

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services.