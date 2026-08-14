Dungeons and Dragons Offers Players JRPG-Inspired Free Drop of Monsters, Sewer Maps, and Magic Items

The latest D&D Beyond Drop has arrived and it is jam-packed with adventure materials for DMs and players to prepare for JRPG-inspired encounters in the sewers.

D&D Beyond August Drops for DMs

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Dungeons and Dragons DMs take inspiration from all kinds of places when developing plot and encounter ideas for their one-shots or campaigns. In addition to movies and TV, it’s also very common to borrow tropes and ideas from video games.

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This month’s D&D Beyond Drop runs with that idea and provides a massive list of resources for Dungeons and Dragons fans that are all inspired by JRPG sewer levels. The sewers-themed drop includes multiple maps that can be used individually or pulled together to form a full sewer dungeon for players to scour.

Here is the full list of new resources available to D&D Beyond subscribers who check out the August Drop for DMs:

Monsters

Sovereign Ooze Vassal (CR 4). These oozes were once discarded, magical experiments that have been animated and given life by a magical spark. Artist Credit: Alejandro Pacheco

Sovereign Ooze Lord (CR 9). The result of two Sovereign Ooze Vassals merging, these oozes gain a more evolved intelligence and seek to further its agendas. Artist Credit: Alejandro Pacheco

Sovereign Ooze Monarch (CR 17). The outcome of two Sovereign Ooze Lords merging; these oozes carry out the will of a greater power or try to consume all organic matter. Artist Credit: Alejandro Pacheco

Maps

Sewer Dungeon Entrance. One of the many entrances to this sprawling sewer dungeon; can you find your way to the surface? It can be found under Dungeons > Sewers. Cartographer Credit: Gerralt Landman

Sewer Dungeon Inner Chambers. There are many twists and turns within this sprawling sewer system – can you find all the secrets hidden within? It can be found under Dungeons > Sewers. Cartographer Credit: Gerralt Landman

Sewer Dungeon Boss Chamber and Exit. The end is finally in sight! Weirdly, there’s a big open space in the middle before the exit, and piles of skulls that can be found around it… Is that a save point and a chance to regain all my HP?! It can be found under Dungeons > Sewers. Cartographer Credit: Gerralt Landman

Sewer Dungeon Combined. This is a combined version of the previous three maps, placed together for your convenience. It can be found under Dungeons > Sewers. Cartographer Credit: Gerralt Landman

Neighborhood along City Walls. This sprawling urban neighborhood is perfect for a city encounter. It can be found under Urban > Street. Cartographer Credit: Chippy

Stickers

13 Sewer Stickers. We have 13 sewer stickers as part of this Drop as well! These are focused on letting you customize and change things about the sewer maps we’ve provided so that you can tailor it to fit your needs! Artist Credit: Gerralt Landman

D&D Beyond August Drops For Players

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

This month’s drop isn’t only for DMs, though. In addition to the monsters, maps, and stickers, this drop also includes a decent list of resources for players, as well. Players with access to the August Drop can check out the following Magic Items, feat, and background:

Magic Items

Alarm Pylon. A large post that allows you to set a specific trigger if someone casts a specific type of spell; if a creature takes damage; or if an object takes damage.

Silencing Satchel. A satchel that inflicts a silencing hex on an enemy, sealing their mouth completely shut.

Sync Ring. While wearing this ring, whenever you write something, a copy of the writing will also appear in a specified blank book.

Unraveling Cloak. A cloak that allows you to unravel its fabric to be used as a thread that you can follow. Highly recommended for labyrinths.

Wand of Misdirection. A wand that allows you to cast Mislead up to 4 times a day.

Feat

Fey Tormentor. Develop your Fey pact by learning how to confound and curse your enemies!

Background

And just to make sure that you’re feeling adequately inspired when exploring the sewers – we’ve also added 4 new vermin-inspired character sheet backdrops!

That’s everything included in this month’s Drop, but D&D fans should keep an eye out for more content when September arrives.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other online services.